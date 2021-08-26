Daequan & Hamlinz officially join NRG and finally return to the internet

Former TSM duo Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin and Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco have officially joined NRG. The pair have been absent from the Twitch, YouTube and social media for almost two years, but have made their big comeback official on August 26.

At the height of Fortnite’s popularity on Twitch, Hamlinz and Daequan blew up, thanks to their infectious on-stream energy, in-game skill, and association with TSM.

However, problems struck both of them in their personal lives, making dedication to content creation more difficult. They both disappeared from the internet for large chunks over the past few years, leaving fans in the dark about what they were up to, and if they would return.

On August 24, posters began appearing around Los Angeles with the banner ‘Find the streamers’, with a new YouTube channel to boot.

Daequan & Hamlinz join NRG Esports

Now, on August 26, the pair have officially been announced as members of NRG, the LA-based esports and gaming organization, that houses lots of other top streamers in a variety of games under their banner.

NRG CEO and co-founder Andy Miller said that the org has “big plans” for Hamlinz and Daequan, following the big reveal.

Lets Fuuuccckkkinggg GOOO!!! Didn't know I could hold a secret this long. Big things planned for my guys @TSM_Daequan and @TSM_Hamlinz and @NRGgg. 3 of the best to ever do it! #NRGFam https://t.co/WYzjoC0BIE — Andy Miller (@amiller) August 25, 2021

It remains to be seen what direction the pair will take their content creation next, but it certainly looks like they’ll still be collaborating a lot.

Fans, who have remained loyal despite their massive hiatus, will be overjoyed to see the pair return, in whatever capacity it may be.