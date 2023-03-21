Couple goes viral on TikTok after getting married during Taylor Swift concert

During Taylor Swift’s second Glendale Arizona performance, a couple decided to tie the knot during the concert, with the two saying “I do” and getting married right on the stadium floor in full decked-out wedding attire.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has just kicked off her brand new Eras tour, the lineup of shows promising to be one of the biggest music tours of all time. Alongside her recent albums, Swift is performing music from all her previous works including the likes of Reputation, 1989, and Speak Now.

As well as bringing fans together, the new concerts have even been a place for Weddings. During Taylor’s second show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, René Hurtado married her partner Max, with the couple saying “I do” on their floor seats during the concert.

René Hurtado posted a TikTok documenting the lead-up to the event and the couple then got married at the Taylor Swift concert. The TikTok, which currently has over 3 million views, can be seen here:

According to TMZ, bride René said that “she and Max had been talking since the summer about eloping the day of Taylor’s concert and then having the show serve as their wedding reception … but they ultimately decided it would be cooler to actually get hitched at the concert.”

The couple even dressed up in traditional wedding attire to tie the knot, with Max in a suit while Rene was decked out in a floor-length white wedding gown.

Grand gestures and moments like this have become the norm for big concerts and tours such as this. Just earlier this month, Harry Styles surprised a fan after he helped the expecting mom reveal her baby’s gender at a concert in Sydney, Australia.

With the shows having only just kicked off in America, Swifties from across the world are waiting with bated breath for Taylor to announce when she will be touring across Europe.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.