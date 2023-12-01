Taylor Swift’s publicist calls out Deuxmoi for “trauma” caused by marriage rumors

Taylor Swift’s long-standing publicist Tree Paine took to Twitter/X to call out gossip rag Deuxmoi over unsubstantiated rumors about a marriage ceremony.

Taylor Swift dated actor Joe Alwyn from roughly 2017 until early 2023. Their relationship is well-documented in such songs as “Gorgeous” and her album Lover. But like everything, love fades.

In late 2023, Swift rebounded and now dates Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Speculation about a secret “ceremony” between Swift and Alwyn began circulating on November 30 when a popular celebrity Instagram account called Deuxmoi made a Stories post. The account claims a ceremony took place in the UK sometime in either 2020 or 2021. “It was described as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” they claimed.

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

Tree Paine puts Deuxmoi on blast for causing “trauma”

Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine usually doesn’t address rumors, but this time, she couldn’t stand by quietly.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

Paine’s words rang loud and clear, as she continued, “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Her message is in response to Deuxmoi’s post that piggybacks off a fan message. “I have no reason to lie, I could give a s*** what she does,” they wrote. “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song, but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

Deuxmoi apologizes to Taylor Swift

In a follow-up post, Deuxmoi responded to Paine’s comments, writing, “I make zero dollars from lying. Can publicists say the same?”

They added, “Also to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain and trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words.”

“Either way, I apologize to Taylor,” the Deuxmoi concluded.

Many speculate that the comments “in reference to” have to deal with the recent death of a fan at one of Swift’s Brazilian concerts. But that has yet to be confirmed. For now, it’s just a rumor.

