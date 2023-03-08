Harry Styles performs live gender reveal for fan during concert

Harry Styles surprised a fan after he helped the expecting mom reveal her baby’s gender at a concert in Sydney, Australia.

In a viral TikTok clip posted by the fan, Gina, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer stopped mid-performance as he spotted her holding a sign that read “Do my gender reveal?”

“Are you sure you want to do this?” the 29-year-old asked while pointing at the Aussie fan. “Would you mind passing me that tiny, tiny envelope?”

After he was handed the envelope, Harry asked his band to play some slow “gender music,” before noting that the jazzy tune was “a touch too sexy for a gender reveal.”

“The good news is I know something you don’t know. The bad news is you’ll have to wait until the end of the show,” the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker yelled, which was quickly followed by boos from the crowd. “Just joking. Do you want to do it now? It was just a joke!” he laughed.

Harry then orchestrated a drumroll from the audience, and announced into the microphone that Gina was having a baby girl. The camera then panned to the pregnant mom who was screaming in excitement.

“I CANT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED! Thank you so so much Harry!!!” Gina captioned her four-minute video, which has amassed 3.1 million views as of writing.

In the comment section, TikTok users congratulated the Aussie fan.

“This was such a highlight. Congratulations to you and your little one,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations girl we all witnessed this magic moment,” another added.

Others applauded Harry Styles for agreeing to perform the gender reveal.

“Harry Styles is one of the best humans on the planet. So engaging with his fans,” one gushed.

“Love how easygoing he is and always wants to make his fans happy” another commented.

This is not the first time a singer has gone viral on TikTok due to a specific moment at a concert. Last week, Chris Brown left viewers divided after chucking fan’s phone for taking selfies during a lap dance.