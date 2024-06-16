Taylor Swift gets emotional at final Liverpool show after Joe Alwyn interview

Taylor Swift got emotional at her last Liverpool concert, just hours after her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn opened up about their breakup in an interview.

Taylor Swift had an emotional moment at her final Liverpool show, as she fought back tears after performing ‘Champagne Problems,’ a 2020 song she wrote with her ex Joe Alwyn.

The singer was seated at her piano onstage, when the packed crowd erupted into applause, prompting her to flash a wide smile. Visibly overwhelmed by their response, she then stood up, placed her hands against her chest, and mouthed something to the cheering audience.

After a prolonged applause, Swift picked up her mic and said: “It is genuinely such an honor to play for a crowd like this. That fact that you would do that for us — I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you.”

Swift’s emotional reaction came just hours after her ex-boyfriend of over six years broke his silence on their breakup. The couple officially ended their relationship in April 2023.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn told the Times in an interview on June 15. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He added: “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Alwyn blamed fame for their split, while implying there’s more to the story. He said: “There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Earlier this week, Swift marked her 100th show on the Eras Tour. Her next performance on the tour will be in Cardiff on Tuesday, followed by shows in London from June 21 to June 23.

Since touring, countless videos of the 'Fortnight' singer performing on stage have been going viral on social media