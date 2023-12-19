Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce continues to heat up, and a new report claimed the two might be getting engaged.

You can trace Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce back to the summer of 2023 when Kelce tried to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet.

The two began officially dating in September 2023 and have been seen countless times canoodling in public and being all-around adorable.

Swift has frequented countless Chiefs games and even changed a song lyric during the Buenos Aires stop on her Eras Tour. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang. It shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to conclude that their relationship might be heading in only one direction: marriage.

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift’s father for his blessing

Wedding bells could be ringing sooner than later. A source claims that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce approached Taylor Swift’s father Scott to get his blessing for their marriage.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” says the source, who also claims that the ring is either being designed or has already been picked out. There’s also the “very probable” prospect that the two will spend Christmas 2023 together. You can’t get any more serious than that!

Reportedly, a “Swift insider” adds that Taylor Swift is “so in love. She just hasn’t been with a guy who is so excited and proud to be with her in so long. She’d gotten used to having to hide away and lay low whenever she’s been in a relationship.”

Tony Romo accidentally refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife

During the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on December 10, announcer Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife. “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” he said, immediately correcting himself. “I’m sorry — girlfriend.”

Romo’s co-announcer Jim Nantz joked, “Not yet.”

While nothing has been made official, it’s clear their relationship is super serious. It might be too soon to tell, but sports bookies are placing their bets on when we could expect an engagement. Only time will tell.

