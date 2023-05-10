Taylor Swift fan goes viral after “perfect” concert recording goes wrong

A Taylor Swift fan on TikTok has gone viral after uploading a “perfect” recording of the star, only for it to go horribly wrong seconds in.

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour is the most sought-after tour of 2023 so far, with fans spending thousands of dollars on tickets and accommodations.

While many fans opt to live in the moment without taking videos or pictures, TikTok has been flooded with clips of Taylor’s concert from fans all over the country.

TikToker kvegaaa3 recently went viral with her “perfect” clip of Taylor Swift on stage, but it went horribly wrong just seconds in.

Taylor Swift concert clip goes wrong

Uploaded on May 8, 2023, The TikToker was just feet away from the music sensation while she was singing “I knew you were trouble” and decided to record Taylor singing the high note in the song.

“When you thought you had the perfect shot for the high note,” she said before adding a second comment in the caption.

Just as the artist began singing the high note in her song, smoke machines along the stage completely blocked Taylor from the TikToker’s point of view.

“A floor seat’s worst enemy? the smoke machines,” they said in the caption.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts on the situation.

“I just saw a video of this happening with her high note in ready for it,” one user said.

Another replied: “This is the second video I have seen of this exact situation, only it was during a different song.”

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour has spawned a variety of special moments, including fans getting married and even dirty-dancing at the show.