Corpse, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast's birthday wishes make child cry with joy - Dexerto

In one of the more heartwarming viral videos of the week, Twitch and YouTube stars Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast sent wholesome “happy birthday” messages to an 11-year-old Among Us fan, who was overjoyed to the point of tears.

If you’ve followed the gaming world over the past year, you’ll know just how big of a trend Among Us has become. A social game, unlike the hyper-competitive mechanical shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant, the online mystery game forces personalities to the forefront.

Among those personalities, streamers like Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast enjoyed massive growths in popularity as fans tuned into their game sessions. And, as it turns out, some of those fans were on the younger side — including an 11-year-old named Derek.

After Derek’s cousin reached out to the streamers to get “happy birthday” messages recorded, they were able to put together a video compiling those well wishes. Afterward, thousands of hearts were warmed as people got to see a viral recording of Derek seeing his birthday montage.

As seen in the video, Derek is watching intently as the television screen segues from streamer to streamer. First, Sykkuno gives Derek a quality, succinct, “Happy birthday, hope it’s a great one.”

Then, Corpse Husband gets even more concise (as fans have come to expect from him), letting out a deep, “Happy birthday, Derek.”

And finally, Disguised Toast lets the birthday boy know just how much he is loved: “Derek, happy 11th birthday. Your cousin cares a lot about you, Derek, and they want you to have a happy birthday.”

As the video ends, Derek, moved to tears, makes his way to his family for a hug. In the viral tweet showing the video, that emotion is explained: “You guys have been everything to him the past few months. Best birthday gift ever!”

It’s certainly a very wholesome video, and the replies have been flooded with people appreciating the sweetness of the moment and wishing Derek a happy birthday, themselves.

Of course, Derek’s family also shared a couple shots of his birthday cake in the replies — which, fittingly, includes little Among Us characters around the base. As Toast reminds Derek, we are all reminded to “keep staying sus.”