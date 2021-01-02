Dr Disrespect says he has lots of "hidden projects" for 2021, being revealed soon - Dexerto

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect has teased some early surprises for his stream and viewers in 2021, saying he has “lots of hidden projects” in the works, and the fun could start as soon as the first week of January.

The previous year was a rocky one for Dr Disrespect, given how he was booted off Twitch, had the cause of the ban shrouded in mystery, and then went on to dominate after moving to YouTube.

With 2020 fading into the rearview mirror, 2021 is a fresh start for everyone, including the Doc, as there are plenty of new releases to look forward to.

For the Doc, though, the new year is a chance for him to take his content to the next level and potentially make his streams even more entertaining than they already are.

As he was wrapping up his New Years’ eve stream, the Two-Time started to tease his 2021 plans, claiming that they’re going to get underway sooner rather than later.

“What a f**king year, huh, Jesus Christ,” The Doc said, ending his brief recap of 2020. “We got some big things lined for next year, I can’t go into the details, it starts off literally… potentially, a hint, a glimpse, a tease, next week potentially.

“I don’t know. I mean, I do know but I ain’t gonna tell you – or I might. That’s going to jumpstart things.” The YouTube streamer continued his teasers: “Lots of hidden projects, slowly, taking a slower approach, not just doing it just to do it, doing it right. These things gotta mature. And Champs, it’s all for the Champions Club baby!”

What does Dr Disrespect have planned for 2021?

Previously, speculation suggested that the Doc could be moving into esports with the Call of Duty League, but those links have died down since, and the league is set to begin its Cold War season sometime soon.

It’s more likely than not that the streamer is just teasing changes to his stream in terms of upping the production, potentially hosting his own gaming awards show as he’s said before, and having a few new crossovers planned.

His move to YouTube was unexpected, for both him and fans, but now that he’s settled, he’ll no doubt be looking to elevate his stream in 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see what exactly he has planned.