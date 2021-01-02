 Dr Disrespect says he has lots of "hidden projects" for 2021, being revealed soon - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Dr Disrespect says he has lots of “hidden projects” for 2021, being revealed soon

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:08

by Connor Bennett
Dr Disrespect talking into his mic on YouTube
YouTube: Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect has teased some early surprises for his stream and viewers in 2021, saying he has “lots of hidden projects” in the works, and the fun could start as soon as the first week of January. 

The previous year was a rocky one for Dr Disrespect, given how he was booted off Twitch, had the cause of the ban shrouded in mystery, and then went on to dominate after moving to YouTube. 

With 2020 fading into the rearview mirror, 2021 is a fresh start for everyone, including the Doc, as there are plenty of new releases to look forward to.

For the Doc, though, the new year is a chance for him to take his content to the next level and potentially make his streams even more entertaining than they already are. 

Dr Disrespect streaming
Youtube: DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

As he was wrapping up his New Years’ eve stream, the Two-Time started to tease his 2021 plans, claiming that they’re going to get underway sooner rather than later.

“What a f**king year, huh, Jesus Christ,” The Doc said, ending his brief recap of 2020. “We got some big things lined for next year, I can’t go into the details, it starts off literally… potentially, a hint, a glimpse, a tease, next week potentially. 

“I don’t know. I mean, I do know but I ain’t gonna tell you – or I might. That’s going to jumpstart things.” The YouTube streamer continued his teasers: “Lots of hidden projects, slowly, taking a slower approach, not just doing it just to do it, doing it right. These things gotta mature. And Champs, it’s all for the Champions Club baby!”

Topic begins at 1:02:00

What does Dr Disrespect have planned for 2021?

Previously, speculation suggested that the Doc could be moving into esports with the Call of Duty League, but those links have died down since, and the league is set to begin its Cold War season sometime soon.

It’s more likely than not that the streamer is just teasing changes to his stream in terms of upping the production, potentially hosting his own gaming awards show as he’s said before, and having a few new crossovers planned.

His move to YouTube was unexpected, for both him and fans, but now that he’s settled, he’ll no doubt be looking to elevate his stream in 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see what exactly he has planned.

Entertainment

TikToker Jaden Hossler leaves Twitter after accusations of racism in old tweets

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:01 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 16:06

by Dexerto
Jaden Hossler takes a selfie in the mirror
Intsagram: jadenhossler

Share

Jaden Hossler

Influencer Jaden Hossler appears to have deactivated his Twitter amid ongoing controversy following the resurfacing of Tweets that some consider to be racist and homophobic.

Content Warning: This article may contain sensitive content for some readers.

19-year-old Jaden Hossler has just over 8.9 million followers on TikTok, but has come under fire in recent months after old tweets resurfaced that many consider to be racist and homophobic in nature.

The tweets from 2017 came to the attention of fans in July, and featured comments about the KKK and his opinions on whether or not Christians should accept the LGBTQ+ community.

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Many fans were upset at the nature of the comments, leading Jaden to release an apology in which he said, “I definitely apologize for my past words that were so hurtful. I do not agree with that and I am so grateful for who I am now!”

In November, the TikToker revealed the apology had not ended the criticism and reported, “my family has gotten messages that are so hateful that it’s just gotten too far!”

Jaden’s sister defended him from angry commenters, as she said: “I cannot sit here and watch videos of somebody spreading lies about my brother and let it lie. If you do not know somebody personally, and have a relationship with them, you cannot judge intentions or character.”

However, on January 1 fans noticed that Jaden had deactivated his Twitter account, with his tweets disappearing and a message reading “this account doesn’t exist” appearing when searching his original username.

Screenshot showing that Jaden Hossler's account doesn't exist

He hasn’t addressed the apparent deletion of his Twitter on other platforms, and some people have criticized him for this, saying that he should release a ‘genuine apology.’

One fan on Twitter said, “ok why don’t you just address the situation rather that hide and look dumb, pls we are just asking for a genuine apology.”

It’s as yet unclear whether Jaden will speak more on the subject, but some people don’t seem to be willing to let this go any time soon.