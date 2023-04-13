Corinna Kopf explains why she bought David Dobrik a $500k Ferrari

YouTuber and OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf has gifted David Dobrik a brand-new Ferrari F8, worth around $500k.

Over the years, YouTuber David Dobrik has bought several of his friends, family, and fans brand-new cars. Notably, the 26-year-old has given away Teslas, Mercedes-Benz, and even Lamborghinis to his loved ones.

However, in a role reversal, OnlyFans model Corrina Kopf is the one handing out lavish gifts this time — purchasing David a Ferrari F8.

Corrina Kopf buys $500k Ferrari F8 for David Dobrik

Corinna first bought her own Ferrari in 2020 and has now purchased another for David Dobrik after making an absolute fortune over the last couple of years.

The OnlyFans model documented the whole experience of purchasing the car on her Snapchat story. “I’m about to do the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” she said.

“I’m on my way to the Ferrari shop to check out the Ferrari F8 that I’m about to buy for David. I am buying David Dobrik a Ferrari F8.”

She added: “Out of my own pocket, it’s a half-a-million dollar car.”

Corinna pranked the YouTuber by placing the key inside an Audemars Piguet watch box. While David was expecting a luxurious watch, he certainly got more than he bargained for, as instead, the keys to his new Ferrari awaited him.

Opening the box, he was lost for words — even reluctant to believe it was real. “That’s not a watch Corinna.” But, the gift was in fact real, with the brand-new Ferrari F8 sitting in his driveway.

Corrina claimed she paid $518,000 for the car, and was a gift to thank David for giving her a platform and a place to start with social media years ago.

Corinna’s Instagram post has amassed close to 900k likes at the time of writing, captioned: “I bought my best friend a Ferrari F8,” with several photos of their matching red Ferraris.