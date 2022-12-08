Corinna Kopf reveals new boyfriend: Who is Sammy Wilk?

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Corinna Kopf has an extraordinarily large following across Twitch, OnlyFans, as well as YouTube – but many may not know her partner. Here’s everything we know about Corinna’s boyfriend.

With one million followers on Twitch, almost two million subs on YouTube, and making millions of dollars per month creating content for OnlyFans brings its fair share of challenges for the influencer.

Kopf has quickly become one of the most popular women in the streaming space and that often brings a lot of attention. Some fans will drop donations during a live stream for support, while others are… Let’s just say down bad in regards to the 27-year-old.

Article continues after ad

In any case, if you’re wondering who she’s dating, we have got you covered.

Who is Corinna Kopf’s boyfriend?

After celebrating her birthday in Miami, Florida in December 2022, Corinna Kopf confirmed her new boyfriend on Instagram – Sammy Wilk.

The pair were spotted together in a series of social media posts, kissing and hugging aboard a boat.

Corinna Kopf, Instagram Corinna and Sammy made it official with this photo on Instagram.

They also shared a moment on TikTok, as seen below.

She posted: “He’s kinda cute.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the comments, a number of users were seen saying it “should be me” and “should’ve been me.” One also said: “He has 60k monthly Spotify listeners…. Anything is possible guys.”

Article continues after ad

Who is Sammy Wilk?

Sammy Wilk – or Samuel Wilkinson – is a 26-year-old influencer and singer-songwriter, with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Sammy Wilk, Instagram Sammy Wilk confirmed he was dating Corinna Kopf in December 2022.

After making things official with Corinna Kopf, her boyfriend posted a series of photographs from the Miami birthday bash, saying: “Successful Miami trip for lil mamas birthday.”

On Spotify, Wilk released a 2022 single called ‘Best Friend’ and has over 70,000 monthly listeners on the streaming service. Other notable works include tracks ‘Saturday (The Wedding Song)’, ‘Aye Ma’ and ‘Throw Signs’ – all of which have upwards of 1.5 million listens.

With just 60,000 subscribers on YouTube, he’s some 1.6 million behind Corinna.

In the past, Wilk has dated Anastasia Karanikolaou, a friend of Kylie Jenner who has over 10 million followers on Instagram. They split in 2017, not long after Kourtney Kardashian called them a “hot couple”.