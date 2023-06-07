Mizkif banned on Twitch after being hit with DMCA strike

Twitch streamer Mizkif has been hit with a sudden ban on the platform after being smacked with a DMCA strike.

The DMCA drama continues to rock streamers, as showing copyrighted material could result in a suspension.

On June 7, OTK’s Mizkif was suddenly banned on the Amazon-owned platform, leaving his channel completely inaccessible with the exception of a message that reads: “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.”

It’s not clear yet what content Mizkif had broadcasted, but the ban couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Twitch megastar.

Twitch/Mizkif Mizkif’s channel has been banned on Twitch.

Mizkif hit with sudden Twitch ban before OTK Expo

On June 10, One True King will be hosting The OTK Games Expo, where dozens of new games will be showcased.

While OTK’s Asmongold, Emiru, and Esfand will be panelists, not having Mizkif available to help promote the event in its lead-up could end up having an impact on things.

Interestingly, the ban has occurred just one day after Mizkif urged his fellow streamers to leave Twitch if the platform announced controversial new branding guidelines – something the Amazon-owned site has since walked back.

Luckily, on his alternate Twitter account, Mizkif revealed that the ban would only last 24 hours and he would be back on Friday.

He followed that up by saying he would be streaming on Rumble, a platform he recently signed a deal with.