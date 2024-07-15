Heelmike has now been hit with a permanent ban on Twitch a month after being banned on Kick for allegedly soliciting minors.

At the time of his ban, Heelmike had 7.42 million followers on Twitch and mostly streamed in the Just Chatting category. He had managed to maintain an impressive follower count despite not streaming regularly on the platform since February 2023.

On June 13, 2024, streaming platform Kick revealed that Heelmike and Zherka were permanently banned from the site for allegedly soliciting minors during a livestream.

Now, a month on Heelmike’s Twitch channel has received the same fate, with many claiming this to be due to the recent allegations and Kick ban.

Twitch:Heelmike Heelmike has now been banned on Twitch as well as Kick

Heelmike’s Twitch account is now inaccessible and states, “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

The reasoning behind Heelmike’s initial Kick ban has been a major source of discussion amongst the community. After being hit with a permanent ban by Kick for allegedly soliciting minors on stream, Heelmike came out and claimed they had fake IDs and that he did not know they were underage.

However, during the live stream where the teenagers appeared, Heelmike can be heard saying, “I love teenagers,” when responding to a viewer who called him out for his behavior.

Kick staff have confirmed that the ban is “irreversible,” and if this Twitch ban does indeed stay permanent, Heelmike will be left with severely limited options concerning where he can stream. YouTube seems to be the most likely next platform for him to transition to.