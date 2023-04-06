Chris Tyson responds to speculation about his gender following new MrBeast video

YouTuber and good friend of MrBeast, Chris Tyson, has responded to speculation about his gender identity after users started to question his appearance in a MrBeast video.

Chris Tyson has been a key component of MrBeast’s content for years, part of the regular crew that elevates his videos to a new level, bringing in a range of personalities and wild antics to keep things flowing well.

He’s become a popular creator in his own right and has been riding the wave of success alongside MrBeast, and now he’s opened up about his gender identity after people started to speculate online.

Responding to a tweet asking “wtf happened” with two different images of Chris, the YouTube star responded saying “HRT, and it’s only been 2 months.”

HRT is short for Hormone Replacement Therapy, commonly used to replace shortages of natural estrogen or testosterone in the body. Chris followed up by linking to a tweet from his alt account, revealing his gender nonconforming identity.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives,” Chris said. “The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

This comes just days after he responded to one fan asking about his new identity.

“Someone finding themself does not always mean they are now x identity,” he explained. “However this is a great time to say trans rights are human rights. Let people exist and be happy. And if this makes you mad enjoy being on the wrong side of history looking back.”

As suggested here, Chris has also changed his location on Twitter to ‘any pronouns’, suggesting that he is still happy to go by he/him pronouns but is not stuck to just them.

Chris is being open about using HRT as gender-affirming healthcare, even if he doesn’t strictly identify with one gender specifically.