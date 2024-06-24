Ava Kris Tyson slams Sneako over “transphobic” comments

Ava Kris Tyson has slammed Sneako’s “transphobic” comments criticizing MrBeast after he came to her defense amidst the NICKMERCS drama.

After NICKMERCS showed his support for Dr. Disrespect on June 22, things quickly escalated. MrBeast’s longtime friend and on-screen personality Ava Kris Tyson shared a snippet of NICKMERCS’ response, in which the controversial streamer mocked pronouns.

NICKMERCS then stated that Tyson “should be ashamed,” accusing her of “leaving behind your wife [and] child, to play pretend.” Shortly after, MrBeast came to the defense of his friend, clarifying that Tyson was “literally always with her kid” who was “always smiling.”

Now, more content creators have chimed in, with former MrBeast employee and Rumble streamer Sneako agreeing with NICKMERCS. He encouraged the philanthropic Youtuber to “stop pretending like this perversion is normal” – sparking a back and forth between him and Tyson.

“Sneako doesn’t see Jimmy putting wells in Africa, helping the blind see, and the deaf hear as saving lives,” Tyson shot back, insisting Sneako would only consider MrBeast to have “made a difference in this world” if he openly declared “trans [as] bad.”

Sneako wasn’t willing to back down, however, stating that if Tyson wanted to “pretend to be a woman”, she should “do it off camera”. He went on to allege that Tyson was ‘damaging’ MrBeast’s “philanthropic reputation,” writing, “Do not confuse a generation of children by celebrating puberty blockers and genital mutilation.”

To this, Tyson simply questioned whether the Rumble streamer was “mad [MrBeast] kept the tr*nny and not your loser ass?”

Sneako attempted to refute this by insisting his departure from MrBeast’s channel had allowed him to become his “own man,” though Tyson believed instead Sneako was “lying” to make himself “feel better.”

“Being your own man isn’t sucking off grifters,” Tyson said. “Have a great time in 10 years when you’re only remembered for being a racist c**t.”

As of now, Sneako has yet to respond, putting an end to the pair’s back and forth for the time being. MrBeast has also not offered his thoughts on the matter since his initial tweet defending Tyson.

This isn’t the first time Sneako has disagreed with his former boss’s support of Tyson, previously getting into a heated exchange with Asmongold over the matter.