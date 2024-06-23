MrBeast defends Ava Kris Tyson over NICKMERCS’ “transphobic” comments

YouTube star MrBeast has hit out against NICKMERCS after the latters’ comments towards Ava Kris Tyson, a regular MrBeast contributor.

On June 22, NICKMERCS showed his support for Dr. Disrespect after an ex-Twitch employee made “crazy” accusations about the reason for his permanent ban from the streaming platform.

A short clip from Nick’s video response was then used in a post made by Ava Kris Tyson on Twitter/X, which read: “Me every time I post on Twitter/pos,” as Nick can be heard saying, “My mentions are he, they, she, he, they” regarding pronouns.

However, the situation escalated when NICKMERCS accused Tyson, saying, ‘You should be ashamed of yourself. Leaving behind your wife & child, to play pretend. One day you’ll wake up, and realize what you’ve done.’

Tyson replied, “You’ve got a habit of putting your garbage input into a situation you have no knowledge of. Also, you and your friend have other things you should probably be discussing instead of making up false claims about me, girly pop!”

The interaction quickly gained traction across socials, and MrBeast soon showed his support for Tyson and denied the claims made.

“Ava is literally always with her kid and doesn’t even go on shoots to spend more time with him. Tuck man is always smiling; not sure why this rumor is a thing,” he said.

At the time of writing, there’s been no further comments from NICKMERCS or MrBeast regarding the situation. But, Tyson has since further responded to Nick in a series of posts from her Twitter/X account.

“The ‘protect the kids crowd’ when someone is a loving parent vs when their boy is currently facing SA accusations.”

NICKMERCS has often made his stance known in regards to his views on the LGBT community, which has been frequently met with backlash.

In 2023, Nick maintained that he was “not anti” LGBT; however, he did have issues with how it was being taught in schools. The streamer also claimed in March that Apex Legends has a “difference in opinion” with him on LGBT issues, a game that has been praised for its LGBT support.