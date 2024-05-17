True Geordie will make Misfits Boxing debut on one condition after Tempo callout

True Geordie has said that if he is ever going to fight on a Misfits Boxing card, it will be “on his terms”, after he brutally responded to being called out by Tempo Arts.

Tempo, 19, claimed the Misfits heavyweight title last October with a split-decision victory over Chase DeMoor. The result of the fight proved to be a controversial one, especially as the American had his British opponent under severe pressure towards the end of the contest.

After winning the bout, Tempo called out True Geordie, but the die-hard Newcastle United fan has shrugged off the challenge, insisting that his fellow Brit needs to prove to the world that his victory over DeMoor wasn’t a fluke before talk of a fight between the pair becomes serious.

Article continues after ad

“He did call me out, bless him,” True Geordie told Misfits Boxing. “I do like him so it’s a weird thing when someone calls you out and you kind of like them.

Article continues after ad

“But then he did another interview, like, ‘Is he [True Geordie] making excuses [not to fight]’, and I’ll be honest, if I was advising this guy, I would say: ‘Call out people who you might be able to actually fight one day.

“‘You’ve got your opportunity, the whole world is around you, finally giving you some attention, you’ve got a chance to build a fight.’ Chase DeMoor – the whole heavyweight division – think that he probably won that fight [against Tempo].

Article continues after ad

“In my opinion, I thought Chase DeMoor beat him. Go and reclaim that win. Actually do something that you can do.

“If I am ever going to fight on Misfits, it is going to be on my terms. He’s [Tempo] a 19-year-old kid, I’ve never seen one of his YouTube videos, I don’t know anything he does. I don’t mean this disrespectfully, but there’s big fish and then there’s people who – I don’t even see you, pal.

Article continues after ad

“Get yourself in there with Chase DeMoor and actually beat the s**t out of him, and then make yourself the actual heavyweight champion.”

Article continues after ad

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.