Fight breaks out at Misfits 006 after Chase DeMoor KO’s Stevie Knight

A fight broke out during the Misfits 006 influencer-boxing event after Chase DeMoor knocked out opponent Stevie Knight — but kept hitting him while he was down.

The craze around influencer boxing is at an all-time high, with events like Creator Clash and stars like Jake Paul and KSI firmly putting the trend on the map.

While many YouTubers, TikTokers, and streamers alike have taken a shine to the ‘sweet sport’ of boxing, sometimes these bouts can create more beef instead of squashing longtime feuds… and that’s exactly what happened on April 21 at Misfits 006.

Article continues after ad

Misfits 006 is the sixth influencer-boxing event between KSI’s Misfits Boxing and DAZN, a subscription-based combat sports streaming service. This fight sees a main bout between JMX vs Le’Veon Bell, as well as a female influencer fight.

DAZN / Misfits Misfits 006 went down on April 21 – but the main fight between JMX vs Le’Veon Bell wasn’t the biggest bout of the evening.

The event kicked off that evening in New Orleans and saw a slew of unique matchups — but it’s the fight between football player Chase DeMoor and YouTuber Stevie Knight that’s got everyone talking.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chase DeMoor disqualified for punching a downed Stevie Knight

Their match didn’t last long. DeMoor knocked out his opponent cold in the very first round, sending him sprawling into the ropes and onto the canvas. However, he didn’t stop his punches and continued to pummel Knight even after he was downed.

Article continues after ad

As a result, a brawl broke out in the middle of the ring, with members from both teams’ camps rushing into the battleground to defend their man.

It doesn’t look like DeMoor is walking away with a dub, either. The football player has been officially disqualified from the event, as per DAZN, and critics are calling for him to be banned from further boxing competitions.

This isn’t the first time a scuffle has broken out at an influencer-boxing event. Most notably, Jake Paul caused quite a stir after snatching Floyd Mayweather’s hat right off his head at a press conference for his 2021 exhibition match against his big bro Logan Paul.