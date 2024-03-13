DJ Akademiks says KSI’s Misfits Boxing offered him $1.5M to fight Meek Mill

DJ Akademiks claims that KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion offered him a whopping $1.5 million to fight rapper Meek Mill in the ring — but he says Meek isn’t responding.

DJ Akademiks’ ongoing feud with rapper Meek Mill might be coming to a boiling point very soon if the podcast host’s latest claims are anything to go by.

Their beef first kicked off in February after Akademiks accused Mill of having an intimate relationship with Diddy. Meek was quick to hit back, calling Akademiks “an alcoholic fully powered by the white man.”

The rapper even asked for Akademiks’ home address, saying he was willing to “die to shut you down” as the two traded verbal blows on social media in a series of posts that have since been deleted.

Now, it looks like the two are getting offers to exchange fists in the ring for an eye-popping payout — at least, according to Akademiks.

DJ Akademiks reveals Misfits’ $1.5M offer to box Meek Mill

During a podcast on March 12, Akademiks claimed that two different boxing promotions reached out to him offering to set up a fight with Mill.

One of these was KSI’s Misfits Boxing, a promotion dedicated to bringing influencer-boxing events into the limelight that has partnered with networks like DAZN in the past.

Akademiks says that Misfits allegedly offered him $1.5M for the fight… but claims his potential opponent hasn’t made a peep.

“I’m trying to get in the boxing ring with him!” he exclaimed. “This is a legal way, nobody’s gotta get in trouble, you walk away with a bunch of money… and you can say you knocked me out for the rest of your life.”

“We could settle whatever in the ring,” he continued. “He’s not responding, though. I don’t know. I really don’t know. …If you been the number one street **** from Philly for ten years, you don’t want that to end with one knockout to a **** you just called a nerd.”

For now, nothing has been set in stone regarding this potential match, but the possibility has certainly left the rap community’s ears pricked as they wait for Mill’s response.