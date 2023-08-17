Dillon Danis reveals offer to pay even bigger penalty if he pulls out of Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis has claimed he actually suggested a higher penalty if he pulls out of his fight with Logan Paul, but the Paul camp didn’t go for it and settled on $100k.

At its core, influencer boxing events have always been about settling scores and ending beefs. That’s how started back when KSI fought Joe Weller in 2019, and continued on that when he squared off against Logan Paul shortly after.

It’s gotten way more professional in the last few years, but there are still plenty of rivalries to be settled in the thing. The next one – seeing as we’re unlikely to get KSI vs Jake Paul – is Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

The pair have been beefing on social media for years, sending shots at their relationships, fighting skills, and families too. They’re on the October 14 Misfits event – which is being dubbed the Prime Card – but if Dillon pulls out, he has to pay $100k. Though, he wanted it to be more.

Dillon Danis wanted $400k penalty if Logan Paul fight cancels

That clause has been put in after the former UFC fighter pulled out of his planned fight with KSI back in January. He joined the Full Send Podcast on August 16 to say that he only ever wanted to fight Logan, and that’s why he advocated for a bigger penalty if it doesn’t happen.

“Exactly, right? He pulled out the first time,” the MMA star said, referring to a previously planned fight between them. “I have the texts with Logan because I actually have Logan’s number. I said $400k and they didn’t do it, so. If they say $100k I’m not going to f*ck around.”

Danis also claimed that there isn’t a similar clause for Logan because “they just want him on the show no matter what,” and will put him against any fighter if it means he’s on there.

As noted, it’s around two months until fight night, so there are plenty of chances for things to change and the fight to be canceled.

We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case, but the pair have been rather personal already with their trash talk, so they’ll both want to end things.