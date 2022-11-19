Charli & Dixie D’Amelio explain why negativity towards TikTokers ‘isn’t justified’

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Social media sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have revealed what they think about the negativity towards TikTokers.

18-year-old Charli D’Amelio and her sister 21-year-old Dixie D’Amelio are two of the biggest stars on TikTok, with an astonishing amount of followers between them.

The pair have gone on to launch a variety of projects since rising to fame on the app, including releasing music, appearing in their own reality show, and releasing a clothing line.

In an interview with In The Know, Charli and Dixie were asked whether there are any labels or titles that they don’t like, and the sisters shared their thoughts on people’s negative associations with the term ‘TikToker.’

“It’s not that I don’t like this — and I will explain after — but the term ‘TikTokers’ is definitely a little like, so what?” Dixie explained. “I don’t see a problem with it, but the negative tone that people put with it I do have a problem with.

“People start [their careers] in all different ways; people get found on the street, people are found on YouTube or Vine: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. So I don’t think the negativity toward it is justified. There are so many talented people and smart people who have gone on to do amazing things from TikTok that I don’t see the problem with it. Anytime people are like, “Oh, those TikTokers…” Like, maybe you should get on it too!”

She went on to say that, “there are so many different outlets for people on TikTok, and I just don’t think it needs to be so negative.”

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are the most famous sisters on TikTok.

Charli went on to share her thoughts on people’s reactions to her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

“Yeah, I feel like when it comes to all the labels and everything … I mean, this past month has been very funny for me to watch from an outside perspective, because for so long, people were like, ‘She’s not talented. She has no talent. She’s a dancer. She’s just a TikTok dancer.’

“And since I started doing Dancing With the Stars, it’s been, “She’s too good to be on the show. She’s a professional dancer.” So I’m kind of just like, I’ll do whatever I do, and however people interpret that is on them.”

Fans have loved seeing Charli and her mom Heidi appear on Dancing with the Stars, and she even recently released her first single ‘If You Ask Me To.’