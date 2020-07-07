Tarot reader predicted Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star's demise 9 months ago

A British tarot card reader believes that she predicted the downfall of Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson in a YouTube video uploaded 9 months ago.

In the last few weeks, criticism of Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson has reached a critical point. The pair have faced many controversies since Shane released his documentary "The secret world of Jeffree Star" in 2018, and since Dramageddon 2.0 in 2019. But in June, tea channel exposés started to gain significant momentum.

In June, micro-influencer Kameron Lester accused both YouTubers of manipulating him. Despite Shane Dawson's apologies, rants, and denials, numerous accusations of racism, manipulation, and even pedophilia, have surfaced and culminated in Dawson losing millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel.

To add the fire, Tati Westbrook, a beauty YouTuber involved in Dramageddon, released a video alleging that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star had masterminded her feud with James Charles in 2019.

Meanwhile, cosmetics company Morphe has cut ties with Shane Dawson, and some beauty fans have pledged to boycott Morphe until they do the same with Jeffree Star. YouTube has also demonetized all three of Shane Dawson’s YouTube Channels.

Tarot reader predicted it all?

In September 2019, Angie Hewitt appeared to have predicted this slew of dramatic events with a tarot card reading. For Shane, Angie predicted that he would enter a “dark and confusing time”, and that he would react in haste, making the problems worse for himself. In the video, she says: “Shane’s going to be really frustrated by the reaction from the public or the reaction behind the scenes.”

In the video, Angie also predicts that Shane “Might lash out or say the wrong thing”, pertaining to his Twitter outburst, where he denied orchestrating the feud between Tati and James, and his subsequent video “Taking Accountability”, which left fans unsatisfied by his apology.

Angie believes that she also predicted that Jeffree would move house, that he would have long term difficulties due to current events. Right now, it appears that Jeffree is “uncancelable”, as predicted by Angie in the video who said that Jeffree would stand to gain more than Shane. She firmly notes that the cards show “underhand behavior and deception on Jeffree’s part” and “pain that goes on for a long time.”

Angie also predicted that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star’s friendship would end, and that Jeffree would publicly distance himself from Shane. But Jeffree Star’s company Killer Merch has recently announced that they will be restocking Shane’s hoodies again. Any real separation of friendship between the two remains to be seen.