Sommer Ray, Tayler Holder & Jason Derulo slammed for “disrespectful” TikTok

Multiple TikTok users have called out Sommer Ray, Tayler Holder and even pop sensation Jason Derulo over their use of a certain song in a TikTok video made together.

While rumors regarding Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder’s on/off relationship continue, with the two seemingly back together, they teamed up with Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes to make some TikTok videos together.

Advertisement

Although it mostly seemed like harmless fun, several people have called the group out over one video in particular.

The ability to use different sounds in TikTok always helps keep content fresh and different, but the group picked one that has upset a few people – including the creator of the sound himself.

Advertisement

Together, the quartet decided to dance to og_taco’s sound, which uses Down AKA Kilo’s song “Lean like a Cholo.”

‘Cholo’ is a term commonly used by Latin Americans when talking with or about each other, and some viewers thought using the song in their video was in bad taste, including ogtaco himself who created the ‘challenge’, which you can see the stars dancing to here.

Before long, commenters had called them out for using the song, saying that it is “disrespectful,” and og_taco himself said that it “doesn’t feel right” to see them using it.

Advertisement

Derulo, however, wasn’t having any of it, and asked taco for an explanation.

He said: “Please explain to me why we shouldn’t dance to this song? Because I don’t get it.” He went on to add that he would “never want to exclude any race” from dancing to his music.”

It doesn’t seem as though any more has happened since then, but the comments on Sommer’s original post are very much split, with some saying it is disrespectful and others saying that there is nothing wrong with it.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the video has stayed up, so it seems Sommer, Tayler, Jason and Jena do not see any issue with the video themselves.