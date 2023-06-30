Charli D’Amelio reveals Landon Barker got tattoo of her eye after losing rock, paper, scissors

TikToker Landon Barker shocked everyone when he revealed he’d gotten a tattoo of his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio’s eye. Charli has now revealed that the tattoo was a result of him losing a game of rock, paper, scissors.

TikTok’s IT couple, Landon Barker and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio have been named as relationship goals by thousands of their followers. The couple got together in the summer of 2022 following Charli’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson.

Recently, 19-year-old Landon, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shocked Charli, 19, with the surprise of a lifetime as he got her eye tattooed on his arm.

Charli has now revealed that the tattoo resulted from Landon losing a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Landon got the tattoo after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors

Instagram: landonasherbarker Landon’s latest ink is his own girlfriend’s eye.

Speaking to People magazine, Charli revealed that she’d dared Landon to play rock, paper, scissors to decide whether he should get the tattoo.

“He was like, “Really? I’ll do it,” and I was like, ‘Rock, paper, scissors,’ and I won,” she told the magazine.

“So [Dixie D’Amelio] drives me to his dad’s studio where he’s getting the tattoo and we walk in and he’s actually getting it. My only thought was, ‘You have to tell my dad that you just got this.’ But my parents thought it was cool and so did his.”

She goes on to say it’s “crazy” how realistic it looks, but finds the gesture “so cool.”

This isn’t the only thing about their relationship that’s had fans doing a double-take; in fact, Landon freaked out the entire internet after filming a TikTok focused on his girlfriend’s foot in May.