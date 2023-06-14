Landon Barker hits out at rumors he’s cheating on Charli with Dixie D’Amelio

Landon Barker has addressed rumors he’s got a “crush” on his sister-in-law, Dixie D’Amelio, after a fan suggested he might be cheating on girlfriend Charli.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio first started dating Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, nearly a year ago in summer 2022.

Since then, the two have been quite public about their romance and often post videos and pics with each other on social media.

However, despite their fairytale relationship, the couple has fielded breakup rumors and claims of cheating left and right over the past several months — with one OnlyFans model even claiming that Barker was “quick” to message her on social media.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: landonasherbarker Charli and Landon have been dating since Summer 2022.

Landon Barker shuts down rumors of “crush” on Dixie D’Amelio

Now, another cheating rumor is making the rounds after a fan theorized that Landon might have a crush on his girlfriend’s big sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

This hearsay began after Landon uploaded a playful video with Dixie to TikTok on June 13, which showed the two stars lip syncing and dancing to ‘Hurts Me’ by Tory Lanez.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although the two were just playing around, one fan connected some dots that the rest of us didn’t see and said: “I think Landon has a crush on Dixie.”

Article continues after ad

Landon was quick to quash this statement and hit back in a comment: “Bro, what? Trippin’ fam. Dixie is my sis.”

TikTok: dixiedamelio Landon Barker hit back at a fan claiming he’s got a “crush” on Dixie D’Amelio.

But that commenter isn’t alone. Another user also left a speculative comment on the video, writing, “Why is he always with his girlfriends sister, and not his girlfriend?”

However, some fans are defending the young musician, with one arguing: “Y’all give him a break, he didn’t post one video with Charli. Get over it.”

Article continues after ad

Despite fans’ opinions, it’s clear that Landon isn’t here for any breakup rumors… just one of many that he and Charli have had to fend off throughout their relationship.