Landon Barker freaks fans out after weird video about Charli D’Amelio’s feet

Landon Barker shocked fans as he posted a video seemingly fetishizing his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio’s feet in a new, weird video posted on TikTok.

TikTok is made for creators to be creative in expressing their thoughts and feelings. But sometimes, this artistic freedom gets dangerously close to the line to be called bizarre.

This is the case for Landon Barker, the eldest son of singer Travis Barker, who recently posted a video with his girlfriend and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Article continues after ad

In the clip, the 19-year-old sang along to “Bad Things” by Machine Gun Kelly while he had Charli’s manicured toes right in front of his face.

Wearing a gray tie-dyed hoodie, Landon seemed to be serenading Charli’s manicured feet before bursting out in a smile and looking at his girlfriend, whose face is off camera.

Fans are freaking out

In response to the video, the comments has filled with people talking about how bizarre the video is.

Article continues after ad

Several viewers were quick to compare Landon to his dad, Travis Barker, who is known to praise his wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s feet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One person wrote: “Mini Travis and Kourtney [Kardashian].” Another said: “Like father like son. Get it.”

“These TikTok’s are getting more interesting each day,” a third commenter said.

Some people looked past the feet and went on to comment on how cute of a couple the pair make. One wrote: “bro they were made for each other.”

Article continues after ad

“No but the way he smiles and looks at her. And he can also be himself by her. STOPPPP I NEED THISSS,” another wrote.

A third person said: “Ignoring the feet but the way he looks at her brooooo I hella wish them the best.”