Dunkin’ releases limited-edition phone case filled with ‘coffee’ for Iced Coffee Day

Dunkin’ has revealed it’s limited-edition item to celebrate Iced Coffee Day 2024 – and it’s a phone case filled with ‘coffee’ that has to be seen to be believed.

Iced Coffee Day is a pretty big deal at Dunkin’. Each year on June 20, the chain marks the day by donating $1 to a charitable organization for every sold coffee at participating locations.

Over the course of the past two years, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day has raised an astonishing $3.5 million for their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which is the charity you’ll be supporting this year too if you choose to purchase a coffee from the chain.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this upcoming Iced Coffee Day is the brand-new phone case Dunkin’ will be releasing.

The case features a clear backdrop, filled with a beige liquid that looks just like your favorite iced beverage, complete with ice cubes. It comes complete with the classic Dunkin’ logo embellished on the back.

Dunkin’ Customers will be able to grab the limited-edition Dunkin’ case

Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, customers can visit ShopDunkin.com to grab their own for just $15.

“Dunkin’ and the Joy in Childhood Foundation are once again calling on America to sip iced coffee for a great cause! “As millions of children nationwide fight illnesses that no child should endure, we’re deeply honored to bring a bit of joy to them and their loving families,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Dunkin’s franchisees are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. We want our guests to know that every iced coffee ordered on June 20 will go a long way in bringing smiles and comfort to kids and families who need it most.”

Dunkin’ has also captivated customers’ attention after it released a brand new exclusive tumbler that has the capacity to hold even the largest beverages.