James Charles ruins his “bald” prank with accidental Instagram selfie

Published: 17/Feb/2021 1:03

by Bill Cooney
Influencer James Charles turned out to be his own worst enemy when he tried – and failed – at pulling off a recent prank on Instagram.

Charles is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on the internet today, and he’s no stranger to pulling a fast one on his followers, but one of his most recent attempts definitely didn’t go according to plan.

On February 16, the star posted a pic of himself doing his regular James Charles thing, but completely and utterly bald-headed — it would have been one of the biggest surprises of the year, had he not shown his hand too soon.

 

For a couple of days at least, for all we knew, James had actually gone and cut all of his hair off, and was now walking around filming videos and making content completely bald.

But a couple of days after posting the prank photo, Charles unwittingly uploaded a photo of himself sitting on a ski lift to his Instagram story, with his well-known hair poking out between his hat and goggles, instantly ruining the ongoing joke.

James Charles/Instagram
You’re not fooling us James, we can clearly see your ski day ‘do.

According to Charles, the posting schedule for his videos has been thrown out of whack, and he didn’t even realize what he’d done until he reached the bottom of the mountain (presumably).

“I posted a selfie on my story earlier today, and looking back at it, I realize I showed my full head of hair. I’m not bald anymore surprise!” Charles said in another video also his story just after posting the picture. “I completely ruined my own prank, like, I exposed myself, of course. This is so stupid, I am so mad, I thought my hat was down and you couldn’t see it, but alas, I have a full head of hair.”

James also added that the video that was supposed to go along with this bald prank was supposed to come out today, but his video editors weren’t able to meet the deadline due to ongoing winter weather in Texas.

Instead, the video of Charles going bald for a day will come out on Friday, February 19 – and even though the illusion has been shattered and the prank ruined, he’s promised us it and people’s reactions to him completely hairless will still definitely be worth watching.

Daniel Silva slammed over apology for fatal Corey La Barrie accident

Published: 16/Feb/2021 22:13

by Bill Cooney
David Silva/Corey La Barrie

Reality television star Daniel Silva has released an apology video over the death of popular YouTuber Corey La Barrie in 2020, but it seems to have only intensified the backlash.

On May 10, according to local law enforcement, passenger 25-year-old La Barrie and driver, fellow YouTuber and tattoo artist Daniel Silva, were driving a McLaren sports car when the two crashed into a street sign and tree.

While Silva emerged alive and was treated for a broken hip, La Barrie tragically died from his injuries after being transported to a Los Angeles hospital. Details from police and court proceedings led to accusations that Silva attempted to flee the scene following the wreck, but was stopped by onlookers. There were also allegations that Silva was driving under the influence at the time, but he was never charged with DUI.

In August 2020, Silva pled no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter, and received 364 days in jail, five years probation, 250 hours of community service, and a suspended prison sentence of four years. That seemed to be the end of things, until the reality TV star put out a new video on February 16 about the incident.

In the video, which runs just under 10 minutes, Silva apologizes to Corey, along with his family, friends, and fans for the accident, and read a letter that La Barrie’s parents sent the judge that got his case successfully moved down from second-degree murder to manslaughter.

He also addressed the allegations that he “ran away” from the wreck at the time of the crash, and the accusations he was under the influence while driving, but the apology video doesn’t seem to have convinced too many of La Barrie’s fans.

Shortly after it was posted, “daniel silva” began trending on Twitter, and the majority of users didn’t seem keen at all on what they saw as a half-hearted, scripted video.

“Did daniel silva f***ing forget that HE was trying to run away and ESCAPE the scene? and HE was the one that was sent to jail. HE blamed Corey for his own death. and HE lied about EVERYTHING?” one fan wrote. “Silva should rot in jail for the rest of his life.”

“This will be the last time i speak on daniel silva, and beyond the last time i want to ever hear his f***ing name again. ” YouTube star and La Barrie’s Reality House costar Elijah Daniel posted along with a text image. “let Corey rest.”

The video has had comments turned off since being posted, but that hasn’t stopped the amount of comments that have come Silva’s way since on all forms of social media from fans of the late YouTube star.