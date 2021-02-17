James Charles ruins his “bald” prank with accidental Instagram selfie

Influencer James Charles turned out to be his own worst enemy when he tried – and failed – at pulling off a recent prank on Instagram.

Charles is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on the internet today, and he’s no stranger to pulling a fast one on his followers, but one of his most recent attempts definitely didn’t go according to plan.

On February 16, the star posted a pic of himself doing his regular James Charles thing, but completely and utterly bald-headed — it would have been one of the biggest surprises of the year, had he not shown his hand too soon.

For a couple of days at least, for all we knew, James had actually gone and cut all of his hair off, and was now walking around filming videos and making content completely bald.

But a couple of days after posting the prank photo, Charles unwittingly uploaded a photo of himself sitting on a ski lift to his Instagram story, with his well-known hair poking out between his hat and goggles, instantly ruining the ongoing joke.

According to Charles, the posting schedule for his videos has been thrown out of whack, and he didn’t even realize what he’d done until he reached the bottom of the mountain (presumably).

“I posted a selfie on my story earlier today, and looking back at it, I realize I showed my full head of hair. I’m not bald anymore surprise!” Charles said in another video also his story just after posting the picture. “I completely ruined my own prank, like, I exposed myself, of course. This is so stupid, I am so mad, I thought my hat was down and you couldn’t see it, but alas, I have a full head of hair.”

James also added that the video that was supposed to go along with this bald prank was supposed to come out today, but his video editors weren’t able to meet the deadline due to ongoing winter weather in Texas.

Instead, the video of Charles going bald for a day will come out on Friday, February 19 – and even though the illusion has been shattered and the prank ruined, he’s promised us it and people’s reactions to him completely hairless will still definitely be worth watching.