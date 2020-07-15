Charli D’Amelio hints that potential reality show is “in the works”

TikTok’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, is one of the net’s fastest-rising stars — so much so that she and her family may even have a reality show on the way, as teased in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

D’Amelio is the internet’s newest darling, boasting over 71 million followers on TikTok, alone, due to her viral dance videos and collaborations with other top personalities on the app.

Despite her popularity online, it looks like the youngest D’Amelio sibling could be heading to the small screen in the near future — along with the rest of her family.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan (shortly after the release of her collaboration with clothing giant Hollister), Charli revealed that she “hopes” the rumors about a reality TV show centering on her family come true, and even admitted that some things are “in the works.”

“We definitely hope so, and there are some things in the works,” Charli said. “I'm just excited for people to see more of our family dynamic — that's really what makes us who we are. We are super close as a family, so that's something that I'd love to bring more light to and just have fun with it. That would be exciting, and I really hope that it does happen.”

“I think there will be some moments where we will be a little nervous and getting used to it,” big sis Dixie added. “But it's also so exciting knowing that people will get to know us and our personalities more.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Charli and her family have branched out from TikTok; both Charli and Dixie announced their very own upcoming podcast in mid-May, which similarly promises to give fans a behind-the-scenes look into their everyday lives and the madness behind their viral presence on social media.

With Charli likewise spreading her wings onto YouTube, it seems that TikTok’s biggest star isn’t settling for a single platform. Who knows — the D’Amelios could even become the next Keeping Up with the Kardashians!