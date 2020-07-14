Chase Hudson apologizes to fans after Charli D'Amelio TikTok drama

Chase Hudson has apologized to his fans, as well as his ex-partner Charli D’Amelio, as tensions about the pair’s April break-up flared up on social media last week. The TikTok star also stated that he wants to set “a better example” for his followers.

It looks like the Tiktok Apocalypse has finally fizzled out. After tensions flared last week between Hudson and former partner Charli D’Amelio, both sides have apologized to one another.

Rumors about Hudson cheating on D’Amelio with Josh Richard’s ex-partner Nessa Barrett were confirmed to be true, with Charli going on a tweeting spree about their break-up. She dismissed Hudson’s original defense of being single when the “kiss” happened.

“You shouldn’t have come to my house without telling me [about the kiss,” D’Amelio said in a now-deleted tweet.

While the heavyweights of TikTok collided, with everyone taking sides, it seems all has been made up in the days since. There was one outlier ⁠— Hudson himself ⁠— who hadn’t spoken publicly since the blowup. However, he finally released a statement on July 13, apologizing for his actions.

“I know I haven’t been that active on social media since last Monday, but I really just wanted to come on here and really apologize to you guys for the way things unfolded online,” Hudson stated on an Instagram story.

He added that he shouldn’t have aired the drama online. He also said that he reached out to Charli, as well as some of the Sway boys including Bryce Hall, to apologize to them before making the video.

“I should have just done my part and kept it offline. I made sure to apologize to Charli, and I made sure to talk everything through with the Sway boys. Everything is handled, but it still should never have happened.”

“I’ll be learning a lot from this as a person, growing from it, and setting a better example for all you guys.”

Charli apologized late last week, revealing she felt “guilty” over the drama as it unfolded.

““The drama that has happened in the last few days was handled completely immaturely, myself included,” she said. “It should not have happened online, and it breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate. It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part [of it].”

“I apologize for what I said. I was extremely hurt, and I felt betrayed. So, I did what I had to do to make myself feel better, but I know that was not the right thing to do, and I will make sure that does not happen again.”