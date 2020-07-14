Pokemon Sword & Shield Warzone Call of Duty League My Hero Academia
Addison Rae reacts to pregnancy rumors after speculation

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae, Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae has returned from her unexpected social media hiatus — but she’s still being bombarded with rumors about her disappearance, which she shut down with a concerning comment.

Addison Rae took a break from posting online last week, following multiple accusations of racist behavior toward the star due to a video she’d shared four years ago.

Rae returned to the internet with an apology for the video and has since been posting to her accounts on her usual schedule, but it seems that her return hasn’t halted the many rumors surrounding the star’s disappearance.

In fact, some fans even speculated that Rae was pregnant — a claim that the Sway House’s Bryce Hall shut down in a paparazzi interview, but subsequent footage of the TikToker covering her stomach fueled the fan theories even further.

TikTok star Addison Rae is being met with rumors on all sides regarding her surprising social media hiatus last week.

Some fans felt Rae was touching her stomach throughout the paparazzi interview because she was pregnant, which the star addressed in a comment underneath a TikTok that reuploaded the footage.

“Is Addison Rae…?” the video’s caption read.

“No, just insecure,” Rae replied.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Rae has spoken out about her “insecurities,” by far; in fact, she came forward with multiple statements on the critical nature of TikTok comments in past months, admitting that they had a negative effect on her self-esteem.

“I’ve seen 5-10 Tweets and TikToks today talking negatively about my body and weight,” Rae wrote in an April Tweet. “It makes me feel insecure, but luckily I’m looking at it in a different light. I’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out everyday to become the healthiest version of myself!”

Rae went on to call such comments “hurtful” and encouraged those suffering from online harassment to “love yourself” — and it seems this sentiment is spreading online in wake of her latest comment on the subject, with many fans speaking out in support of body positivity.

For now, it looks like Rae is back in action as a top TikToker in spite of the recent backlash against her — and she’s definitely not carrying a bun in the oven!