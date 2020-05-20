How to listen to Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's new podcast

Sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are more than famous TikTok stars — the duo is now starting up their very own podcast, with the aim of giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into their daily lives.

Considering their massive presence on social media, it comes as little surprise that these TikTok juggernauts have landed a podcast deal, following 16-year-old Charli’s ascension as the number-one most-followed account on the viral video platform.

With over 99 million followers combined, the D’Amelio sisters are now launching their first podcast, in partnership with podcast company Cadence13 and its network Ramble.

Where can I watch Charli and Dixie’s new podcast?

Fans can tune into the sisters’ new podcast, which has yet to receive an official title, via the RADIO.COM app, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, as well as Ramble’s own website, although further platforms for the podcast have yet to be revealed at the time of writing.

The podcast will air on a weekly basis, giving viewers something to look forward to every week outside of the D’Amelio’s regular TikTok uploads.

What is Charli and Dixie’s new podcast about?

The duo’s upcoming podcast promises to give fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain of two of TikTok’s biggest stars, discussing the details behind their social media presence and rise to internet fame.

“We’re so excited to share what’s happening with us and our family since this all started,” the sisters said via Cadence13. “Most of what we share is less than a minute long — usually seconds — so it’s actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives.”

Charli and Dixie join the likes of other top entertainers who have begun their own podcasts, such as popular YouTuber Logan Paul, whose ‘imPaulsive’ podcast as reached its 185th episode and has gained over two million subscribers since beginning in late 2018.

With Charli and Dixie’s massive fanbases in mind, it comes as little surprise that their viewers are bursting with excitement over their latest venture, which will be coming soon to grace their ears this summer.