Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson “leaked” photos spark controversy among fans

A set of images showing TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson hugging and kissing have spread across social media, sparking speculation that the couple are back together, but also controversy over the source of the images.

Charli and Chase, also known as ‘Lil Huddy’ have had an on and off relationship since 2019. The pair had a very public breakup in March 2020, after rumors about Chase being unfaithful.

As two of the biggest stars from the world of TikTok, keeping their relationship private has been pretty much impossible, and they’ve been reminded of this once again, as a set of photos leaked on various TikTok ‘tea’ pages, which post drama and gossip about the stars.

However, the origin of the photos, and how old they might be, is unclear, leaving fans suspecting that they have been leaked without the permission of the two young celebrities.

Are Charli and Chase dating?

While the images are sure to send the rumor mill into overdrive, both Charli and Chase themselves have been silent on the topic, while fans have asked that people don’t jump to conclusions based on the images.

The hashtags ‘#textsforcharli’ and ‘#textsforchase’ were trending on Twitter on December 28, as fans tried to support them, worrying that the invasion of privacy could hurt them.

#textsforchase #textsforcharli I’m so sorry chase and Charli that you guys have to go through this. I love you so much and I’m proud of you. @xlilhuddy @charlidamelio pic.twitter.com/W4MYI5Gl0q — Taylor Hudson (@iloveyouchaseee) December 28, 2021

Neither of the Instagram pages that posted the images confirmed their source, or how old they are, meaning these images could be from months ago.

nah because tiktokroom & insiders didn’t have to post those photos of chase & charli. that’s the second time private photos have been leaked — jas (@xitsjasx) December 28, 2021

While some fans have been angered by the photos being shared, it’s clear that for such popular figures, getting that privacy will be almost impossible. Other fans are happy to see the pair together again, hoping it could mean they have reunited.

Fans will now hope for a response from either Charli or Chase regarding the leaked images, but they may choose to ignore it completely and allow the rumors and excitement to cool off before addressing anything.