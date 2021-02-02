 Charli D’Amelio thought a hashtag dedicated to Charli XCX was about her - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio thought a hashtag dedicated to Charli XCX was about her

Published: 2/Feb/2021 1:47 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 2:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio thought a hashtag dedicated to Charli XCX, who lost a friend in tragic circumstances, was about her and wrote an ‘awkward’ message thanking her fans for their support.

Charli XCX’s fans showed her an outpour of support on social media after the tragic death of her friend and collaborator, Sophie. As a result, the hashtag #HereForCharli was trending worldwide.

But in an awkward turn of events, Charli D’Amelio’s fans slipped up and thought the hashtag was dedicated to her instead. They started writing supportive posts devoted to her using the hashtag even though they had no idea what it meant.

Then, the situation got even more awkward: Charli D’Amelio made the same mistake after seeing so many posts written about her. She even wrote an elaborate ‘thank you’ message, which has since been deleted.

Charli D’Amelio mistakenly thought the #HereForCharli hashtag was about her.

“I am looking through the ‘HereForCharli’ hashtag, and oh my goodness, you are all so sweet to me,” the deleted tweet read. “You have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart. I am so lucky to have you all by my side! I love you.”

Some fans pointed out that it was an honest mistake because all she saw was fans posting about her. All she did was respond to them by thanking fans for their support, which isn’t a big deal.

However, others thought it was a bad look and highlighted the egotistical nature of influencers. “Man, that’s so messed up,” wrote one fan. “If you had actually clicked on the hashtag and actually read it, you would have known it was for Charli XCX.”

Fortunately, the embarrassing situation diffused quicker than it started. It’s undoubtedly a moment that Charli D’Amelio and her fans would want to forget.

However, the main thing is that it didn’t take the spotlight away from the hashtag’s real purpose for very long, which was to show support to Charli XCX after the devastating loss of her friend.

Neither Charli D’Amelio or Charli XCX has commented on the mistake.

Facebook Gaming looking to stop cheating streamers after Vikkstar’s Warzone boycott

Published: 2/Feb/2021 2:22

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Facebook

Seemingly in response to content creator Vikkstar quitting Warzone over hacking and the streaming of said hacks on social media, Facebook Gaming has taken steps to block cheaters from broadcasting that kind of content on their platform.

If you’ve been annoyed with the number of players streaming themselves cheating in games like Warzone, then there’s some good news on the way for you.

Facebook Gaming has announced that it will be taking steps to curb cheaters who stream content on their platform, according to industry insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

Some of the steps the company will be taking to cut down on the number of cheaters, according to Slasher, includes the removal of players from the Partner and Level Up programs. This means those streamers will no longer be able to “access monetization features like Stars and Fan Subscriptions.

The news comes a couple of days after popular CoD content creator Vikkstar announced via YouTube that he would be quitting Warzone due to the number of cheaters in the game.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on January 30, 2021, Vikkstar witnessed someone streaming with cheats in Warzone on Facebook. Understandably getting frustrated by the blatant hacking going on on the broadcast, seemingly without punishment.

According to Slasher, Facebook has since demonetized and removed the hacker seen in the video from their Level Up program, “along with several other accounts who stream cheats.”

As for Vikkstar himself, earlier today he announced that he had an open line of communication with Activision about the cheating problem in the game. It’s likely that Warzone isn’t completely dead to him and that the Facebook stream was just the final affront.

Like all efforts to remove and ban cheaters from having a platform, it remains to be seen how effective Facebook’s measures will be. Only time will tell.