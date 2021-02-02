Charli D’Amelio thought a hashtag dedicated to Charli XCX was about her - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio thought a hashtag dedicated to Charli XCX, who lost a friend in tragic circumstances, was about her and wrote an ‘awkward’ message thanking her fans for their support.

Charli XCX’s fans showed her an outpour of support on social media after the tragic death of her friend and collaborator, Sophie. As a result, the hashtag #HereForCharli was trending worldwide.

But in an awkward turn of events, Charli D’Amelio’s fans slipped up and thought the hashtag was dedicated to her instead. They started writing supportive posts devoted to her using the hashtag even though they had no idea what it meant.

Then, the situation got even more awkward: Charli D’Amelio made the same mistake after seeing so many posts written about her. She even wrote an elaborate ‘thank you’ message, which has since been deleted.

“I am looking through the ‘HereForCharli’ hashtag, and oh my goodness, you are all so sweet to me,” the deleted tweet read. “You have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart. I am so lucky to have you all by my side! I love you.”

Some fans pointed out that it was an honest mistake because all she saw was fans posting about her. All she did was respond to them by thanking fans for their support, which isn’t a big deal.

However, others thought it was a bad look and highlighted the egotistical nature of influencers. “Man, that’s so messed up,” wrote one fan. “If you had actually clicked on the hashtag and actually read it, you would have known it was for Charli XCX.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

Fortunately, the embarrassing situation diffused quicker than it started. It’s undoubtedly a moment that Charli D’Amelio and her fans would want to forget.

However, the main thing is that it didn’t take the spotlight away from the hashtag’s real purpose for very long, which was to show support to Charli XCX after the devastating loss of her friend.

Neither Charli D’Amelio or Charli XCX has commented on the mistake.