Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson spark dating rumors after public feud

TikTok stars and former couple Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson kicked off dramageddon earlier this month, after D’Amelio accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her; but now, the two have sparked dating rumors in spite of their recent spat.

The week of July 6 was rife with drama for TikTok users, with D’Amelio openly accusing Hudson of having cheated on her with influencer Nessa Barrett while they were still dating.

Things only escalated further after Hudson published a long list of other top TikTokers’ personal infractions, leading to an all-out war between the Hype House and the Sway House (which was thankfully resolved in-person).

However, it seemed that things were truly well and done between Hudson and D’Amelio, with the latter having unfollowed her ex on all social media and shading him on multiple platforms.

Although the two seemed to be on good terms in spite of their breakup prior to the drama, it appeared that their amicable relationship was over for good; but now, fans aren’t so sure they’re completely as donion-rings as they’d thought.

Dating rumors sparked between the two stars after Hudson posted a photo to his Instagram account after their feud, which was seemingly taken from Charli’s house, making rumors question if they’d been hanging out.

That’s not all; Charli herself reposted a photo from Chase to her own Instagram story, further fueling the fire of fan speculation that the two were getting back together.

Despite fan hopes, D’Amelio was quick to clarify that her reposting of Chase’s photo was in no way romantic, stating in a comment that she’d merely posted all the photos her friends had posted that day — implying that she and Chase are just friends, and nothing more.

This development was later confirmed by Chase in an interview with paparazzi on July 25, where he likewise admitted that, while they were back on good terms, they are just friends. (Sorry chacha shippers!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3X_ybRlTtk

The rekindling of their friendship follows D’Amelio’s tearful apology to everyone involved in the TikTok drama earlier this month, including Chase, who also published a similar apology video to his fans and Charli.

While it doesn't look like these two will be romantic in the near future, at least fans can rest easy knowing the beef between them has been settled.