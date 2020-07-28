Nessa Barrett hits back at fans accusing her of copying Madison Beer

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has hit back at claims that she copied Madison Beer’s ‘Selfish’ music video with one of her recent Instagram posts.

As TikTok has boomed in popularity and hit the mainstream, it has created a wide-ranging number of new social media stars. Some have branched out from TikTok to YouTube while others are all about Twitter and Instagram instead.

In recent days, Nessa Barrett – who has close to ten million followers on TikTok – has come under fire from fans of Madison Beer for apparently copying her ‘Selfish’ music video but taking pictures of herself sitting under the backdrop of rain.

While the TikTok star had remained quiet on the matter, she has now responded with a few different comments on her Instagram.

Instead of replying to different individual comments, Barrett just dropped a general comment under her post on July 27 noting that she isn’t “copying anyone” with the theme of her photo.

“Hi! Rain has been used so many times before not just by one person,” the TikTok star commented on her post. “No, I’m not copying anyone. It’s a total different vibe. Please stop comparing me. I’m myself and only myself.”

That wasn’t her only response on the matter, however, as Nessa also dropped an Instagram story about the comments with a similar message.

“Hi babes! Pls [please] stop comparing me to other people,” she said. “I’m myself and will also be myself.”

While the TikTok star will, no doubt, want the matter to be closed, she can’t stop people making comparisons because that’s always going to happen in one way or another.

She could restrict comments on her Instagram posts like other people do themselves, but that would also take away the supportive responses that she gets. So, we’ll just have to see what happens later down the line.