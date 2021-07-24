Charli D’Amelio addresses claims she ‘made fun’ of Nessa Barrett in TikTok

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has responded to claims she was ‘making fun’ of influencer Nessa Barrett in a viral TikTok, explaining she has “no bad blood with anyone.”

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio is currently the most followed account on TikTok, with over 120 million followers to her name. Since 2019, she’s picked up a huge fan base and plenty of career opportunities, like clothing lines, huge brand deals, and more.

However, the young star has also come under a heavy amount of criticism online in the past for various different things, including in 2020 when she lost followers over comments she made that some called “ungrateful.”

On July 23, she addressed claims that she was mocking Nessa Barrett in a TikTok video in which she pulls various facial expressions and shakes her head.

The comments were flooded with people saying she was “making fun” of her, and that “she looks like she’s pretending to be Nessa”, which ultimately prompted Charli to issue a response while on live.

“People thought I was making fun of someone in one of Dixie’s posts,” she explained. “And it’s just like, I literally went like duck face, that thing that’s been around since literally 2014. Come on, guys. I swear people are just trying to make rumors at this point.”

She added: “I have no bad blood with anyone, I’m friends with everyone. I feel like sometimes people try to make it seem like things are what they’re not. It’s not cool guys.”

Comments on influencer news page TikTokInsiders were largely in Charli’s favor, with many describing the star as “sweet” and adding that “people hate on her for no reason.”

It appears as though Nessa has yet to publicly comment on the situation, but with Charli addressing the claims in full on her live, it looks as though that could have put an end to the situation.