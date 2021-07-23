Dixie D’Amelio responds to suggestion of Britney Spears collab

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio responded to suggestions she should collab with Britney Spears in a paparazzi interview, also showing her support for the ‘Free Britney’ movement.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, with over 50 million followers to her name on the platform. Having only started out on social media in 2019, her career has come an exceptionally long way in a relatively short amount of time.

While the star works on many different projects, including a YouTube talk show, she is perhaps best known for her music. Dixie has released a range of hits like ‘Be Happy,’ and ‘F***boy,’ and although they have received mixed reviews, they often go hugely viral on TikTok. Her latest single ‘Psycho’ came out on July 23.

Advertisement

At an event the night prior to her song’s release, paparazzi channel The Daily Stardust asked the TikToker’s thoughts on the Free Britney movement. This is amid ongoing legal battles regarding iconic singer Britney Spears and her conservatorship, with millions of people across the globe defending the star.

When asked whether she supported the movements, Dixie replied: “obviously, free Britney, 100%.”

She was also asked whether she would consider collaborating with the singer once she returns to music, and Dixie said that she thinks a collab would be “amazing” but added that it was “obviously unrealistic.” She also added that she’s a “huge fan” of the star.

Advertisement

She described the whole situation as “awful,” and added: “I don’t really know too much to talk about it, but I definitely just support Britney and I hope the best for her.”

Dixie isn’t the only online star to come out in support of Britney in recent months. Popular streamer Corpse Husband also showed public support for the movement in July after Elon Musk tweeted about it.