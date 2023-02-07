Hasan hits back at backlash during charity stream for Turkey & Syria earthquakes

Twitch star Hasan has hit back at the backlash from viewers during his charity stream for victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

On February 6, 2023, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake that left thousands of people dead and many more without access to water or electricity.

Later that day, Hasan went live on his Twitch channel to raise money for a charity to help out those affected by the earthquakes with IShowSpeed following suit soon after on YouTube.

Speed’s fans quickly began calling the fundraising efforts a scam, claiming that Hasan is holding all the money to himself so he can buy more expensive items.

Hasan hit back at the backlash during his stream, saying that he’s never done anything wrong and just wanted to help the victims.

Hasan hit back at backlash over charity stream

During the broadcast, Hasan reacted to a video uploaded by MoistCr1TiKal ranting about the backlash surrounding Hasan and Speed’s fundraising efforts.

In his video, Moist says that viewers shouldn’t look past the good thing the creators are doing — no matter how they personally feel about Speed or Hasan.

Hasan stopped the video and hit back at the backlash himself: “I’ve never done anything wrong, I haven’t done anything wrong in this situation. I haven’t done anything wrong in the past other than f*cking buying a house. I bought a nice car that is well within my means.

“I hate it. These people are so f*cking desperate to vilify me even when I’m trying to raise money for a cause actively they go and harm the fundraising efforts. There are literally people under rubble right now.”

He continued: “Instead of turning around and being like ‘Maybe this time I should leave Hasan alone’ they went and actively undermined IShowSpeed and stopped him from donating $50,000. It’s so crazy that this is how far mother f*ckers will go.”

At the time of writing, Hasan’s fundraising efforts have surpassed $670,109 and will presumably continue to climb until he closes the page.

