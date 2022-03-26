 Asmongold and OTK raise $500,000 for Ukraine with Twitch charity streams - Dexerto
Asmongold and OTK raise $500,000 for Ukraine with Twitch charity streams

Published: 26/Mar/2022 12:36

by Sam Comrie
An image of Asmongold and organization OTK
Twitch: Asmongold, OTK

Asmongold and his gaming organization OTK have managed to raise $500,000, thanks to a series of streams in support of Ukraine. 

Just days after fellow OTK member Nick ‘Nympol’ Polom raised over $130,000 in a charity stream of his own, Asmongold has announced that further efforts have taken the total up above $500,000.

The popular WoW streamer is one of many who banded together for CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund.

asmongold-mmo-players-p2w
Twitch: Asmongold
OTK is a gaming organization comprised of Asmongold, Mizkif, Nympol, Emiru, and more.

Asmongold and OTK raise an “absolutely incredibly” amount for charity

During his March 25 Twitch charity stream, the MMO streaming star acknowledged the outstanding effort of his fans and peers: “I wanna say guys, thank you all so much. Thank you, everybody. For doing this and making this possible.”

Asmongold continued: “I wanna say also and it’s okay because OTK as a group together, I wanna let you guys know it’s not just me, but it’s also been Nick and Malena that have raised over $100,000 by themselves.

“So collectively all together guys, OTK has raised over half a million dollars for Ukraine.”

Asmongold confirmed that over $300,000 has been raised in one day over on social media, extending his thank you on Twitter.

“391,000 Dollars raised today, more than we’ve ever raised before. Thank you all so much. Absolutely incredible,” he added.

Efforts to raise funds are still ongoing, as the ‘OTK For Ukraine’ website continues to display their fundraising goals.

The website promises that the funds will go towards “immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, and other critical supplies.”

