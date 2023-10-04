Cardi B uses viral TikTok hack for last-minute dress alteration

Cardi B was under pressure when she had to alter her dress last minute, using a TikTok hack to make her fit tighter around the waist.

Everyone has a way of fixing certain things for a better result — from fast food hacks to at-home gadgets and little tricks that aid in an outcome, it’s essential to know ways to get around an obstacle.

So when rapper Cardi B had to alter her dress without her stylist around, she looked to her friend and makeup artist to help assist her in fixing her dress.

Luckily, one of her girlfriends knew a TikTok hack that could fix what needed to be done to Cardi B’s dress. The ‘Bongos’ rapper has since uploaded the dress alteration hack to her Twitter/X, leaving fans to applaud her for the gorgeous results.

Cardi B’s fans praised her for how well the TikTok hack worked for her dress alteration

Fortunately for Cardi B, her friend knew of a viral TikTok hack that would fix her dress in minutes when her stylist wasn’t around. Though we’re well into 2023, the hack has been around since at least October 2021.

Though the ‘WAP’ rapper was wearing a dress that was too big around her waist, her friend used a circular trinket like a bangle to place on the inside of the dress’s fabric. She then used a hair tie to tie around the bracelet. Doing this helped to tighten Cardi B’s dress, resulting in her blushing with happiness at how well it fit her curves.

After her dress was finished being altered, Cardi B twirled around to show the ruched finish from using the TikTok hack. She also captioned her Twitter/X video explaining the situation, saying, “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork makes the dream work!!!”

Those who saw her video commented on the ingenuity, saying, “Look, so easy to fix!”

Others made sure to compliment the rapper on her beauty, saying, “Looking amazing.” As well as, “Cardi the beautiful lady.”

One fan even took the time to shout out Cardi B’s team who helped her out, saying, “Your team really doesn’t play about you.”

Though it’s unknown exactly where Cardi B would be wearing her altered metallic dress, one thing is for sure — her team will stop at nothing to help the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper look better than ever!