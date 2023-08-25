Is Cardi B beefing with MrBeast? Viral video calling him “cringy” sparks feud rumor

In a resurfaced video gone viral, Cardi B addressed her beef with MrBeast and why she isn’t a fan of the popular YouTuber.

About six months ago, rapper Cardi B went viral for exposing her beef with well-known YouTuber MrBeast.

MrBeast, who rose to fame in 2017 after he released a video of himself counting to 100,000 in 40 hours, continued to gain a fanbase with his highly involved videos. He has also hired a plethora of his childhood friends to help run his many businesses like MrBeast Burger and foundations like Arbor Day and The Ocean Cleanup.

Though MrBeast and Cardi B may have never crossed each other’s paths, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ singer has gone viral for calling MrBeast a variety of names.

She also defended the influencer Groovin’ Gorilla who was canceled earlier this year and compared his success to MrBeast’s staggering earnings.

YouTube: FLAGRANT Cardi B called MrBeast’s content “cringy” and “corny.”

Cardi B calls for people to stop canceling “corny” influencers like MrBeast

In her livestream that went viral, Cardi B defended Groovin’ Gorilla, a famous TikToker before he was canceled this year by at least 8,000 petitioners for his online antics.

She went on to compare Groovin’ Gorilla to MrBeast and Jake Paul, saying that they made millions from the same type of content that Groovin’ Gorilla was making.

She also dissected her opinions on MrBeast’s content, saying, “[i]f you look at MrBeast, his content is kind of cringy, too. It’s not funny to me, but kids like it.”

Cardi B continued, “He gets so much support… he has so much money now and he was practically doing what these same guys are doing.

She then called out MrBeast for his successful content and community, saying, “The content that is being created these days is corny… It’s not for me personally.”

She also pointed out the fact that influencers like Groovin’ Gorilla got canceled by “their own community,” whereas the “white folks” like MrBeast just continue to get richer for creating the “same content.”

Cardi B ended her rant by saying that MrBeast is “making more than your favorite artist.” Though the Cardi B clip from her 10-minute live stream has gone viral months after she made the comments online, Cardi B has yet to defend herself against her comparisons and opinion of MrBeast. MrBeast has also not commented.

