Cardi B had to change Bongos radio lyric that sounds like ‘Kidz Bop sh*t’

While appearing on the internet show Hot Ones, Cardi B explained how annoying clean radio lyrics can be as it sounds like “Kidz Bop.”

Anyone who listens to an artist with explicit lyrics knows that the song has been put through a kind of “clean filter” so it can be played on mainstream radios.

However, while the song is know playable for mainstream consumption, sometimes the lyrics can be a bit wonky and feel out of place in the song.

And Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B shares the sentiment that the cleaning up process can be quite annoying as she recalled changing the lyrics for her latest song Bongos.

Cardi B thinks her clean lyrics sound like Kidz Bop

Cardi B recently appeared on an episode of Hot Ones, a YouTube interview series that has the guest eat increasingly hot chicken wings while answering questions about their latest project.

While on the show, Cardi B recalled having to clean up the explicit lyrics in her latest single Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion.

“So annoying,” Cardi B said, “I just did it practically two weeks ago, and I was so over it because it’s like — you know, my new song, I be like, ’N—- eat this ass like a plum.’ I’m doing the clean version, and it’s like, ‘Baby, eat it up like a plum,’ and it’s like, ‘No, you still can’t play that for pop radio’ or whatever.”

Cardi B finally found a way to make her song palatable to the radio stations as she explained, “I’m like, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums,’ and I was so over it.

That sounds so corny, like that sounds like Kidz Bop, but I have no choice, so, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums.'”

