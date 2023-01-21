Can you block hashtags on TikTok?

There are various ways users are able to influence the content they see on TikTok, but can you block hashtags on the app? We have everything you need to know.

There is an incredible amount of content that gets posted to TikTok every day, and you can find videos for just about every topic or community on the platform.

Users usually consume the majority of the content they watch on the app from the For You Page, an algorithm-based feed that suggests content to you based on what it thinks you would be interested in.

However, you may have found that you are repeatedly being recommended certain types of videos on your FYP that you aren’t interested in, which often are using the same hashtags.

Is there any way to block certain hashtags on TikTok? Here’s what you need to know.

You are able to prevent videos with certain hashtags from appearing on your For You Page — simply follow these instructions:

Open TikTok. Scroll down your FYP until you find a video with the hashtag you want to block. Tap and hold on the video, and click ‘Not interested’ in the pop-up menu. On the ‘We’ll show fewer videos like this’ pop-up, click ‘Details.’ The ‘Filter hashtags’ screen should appear. Tap the hashtags you no longer want to see, then tap ‘Submit.’ TikTok says: “You’ll no longer see videos with these hashtags in your ‘For You’ feed. Certain keywords can’t be filtered.’

To change the words you have filtered, go to ‘Settings and Privacy,’ then ‘Content preferences,’ then ‘Filter video keywords.’

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

