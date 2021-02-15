Logo
Bryce Hall reveals ‘date’ with Loren Gray was a prank

Published: 15/Feb/2021 5:36 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 5:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall Loren Gray Prank
YouTube: Bryce Hall

In a recent YouTube video, Bryce Hall revealed his ‘date’ with Loren Gray that shocked the world was a prank and confirmed he slipped up by leaving a microphone exposed.

The internet imploded on February 13 when Bryce Hall and Loren Gray were ‘caught’ holding hands by paparazzi. But while some fans were shocked and appalled, quickly labeling it as a scandal, others noticed something strange on his shirt – a microphone.

In time, the consensus shifted, and most people concluded it was some kind of prank. As it turns out, they were right; Hall confirmed it in his latest YouTube video, and showed some BTS footage of the prank in action.

Instagram: Addison Rae
Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are one of the internet’s favorite couples.

“So this is either gonna go really bad, or I just pull off the prank of the century,” he said. “I feel like it’s already kind of put out in the world, at least to my haters, that I’m a cheating scumbag. So, I’m gonna be pranking the media into thinking that I’m a cheating scumbag.”

He then facetimed Loren Gray and asked her if she was down to help him out with the prank. Addison Rae was in on it, too, and approved the whole thing. From there, the wheels were in motion. But they still needed one more person to help make it happen.

“I haven’t been in a scandal in a while, so I feel like it’s just that time, you know?” said Bryce. “Now, we need a paparazzi that we can trust to make this completely believable.” He decided to get some help from his friend and popular photographer, Kevin Wong, who joined the fray.

Bryce Hall Loren Gray Prank
YouTube: Bryce Hall
Bryce Hall and Loren Gray teamed up to make the prank happen.

“This is the first strategic chaotic thing we’ve ever done. Everything else we’ve done, we f**ked up on accident and then had to deal with the consequences. This time, we’re controlling the narrative. F**k these pussies. F**k these news outlets. Never trust what you see on the internet.”

But unfortunately for him, it wasn’t meant to be. People noticed a microphone attached to his shirt and figured out it was a prank.

“Hundreds of thousands of people saw the mic just on my shirt. It was a failed attempt. I did try to pull off a prank of the century. Sadly, it fails.”

The prank might have been a failure in its execution, but it still tricked some people into believing it was true.

More importantly, though, it generated headlines worldwide, which is a huge win for Bryce.

But the good news is that Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are still happily together, and he treated her to a glorious $100,000 necklace on Valentine’s day. 

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals placements & results: DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 0:07

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals have wrapped up, with FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito going all the way and winning it all. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.

  • New York City FC’s DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events.
  • Lengthy technical delay sees grand final leg two go to extra time.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito stays atop the official eMLS power rankings.

After a weekend’s worth of tense competition, FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito come out on top in the eMLS League’s Series Two Finals, taking down some top-class talents and taking home $7.000 of the $15,000 prize pool.

League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Moving into the final against DC United’s KingCJ0, the NYCFC representative used his championship experience to fight back from early setbacks to come out on top – shaking off a lengthy technical delay for the win too.

Catch up on all of the action from the tournament including the final placements, all scores, highlights, and more below.

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2 final placements

# Player Club
1 DidyChrisLito NYCFC
2 KingCJ0 DC
3-4 AlanAvi DAL
3-4 xbLeU ATX
5-8 Fiddle CIN
5-8 Maloney ORL
5-8 Kid M3mito CHI
5-8 BENR SJ

eMLS League Series 2 bracket

MLS
DidyChrisLito went all the way to win the League Seris 2 crown!

eMLS League Series 2: Recap & highlights

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-6 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day two recap: DidyChrisLito claims the crown

For the first time all weekend, a game could not be finished in normal time, as KingCJ0 progressed thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout. It was a tense meeting between the DC United man and FC Dallas’ AlanAvi, but after withstanding late pressure in the second leg, KingCJ0 held his nerves through 10 rounds of spot kicks, coming away with the 6-5 aggregate win.

League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Chris fell behind early in both legs, but responded with crisp attacks to dispatch of his opponent by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline. xbLeU had no answer for DidyChrisLito’s threaded through balls and was unable to replicate the magic of late win over benR from day one.

The final was more of the same from the New York City FC man. He fell behind early in both games against KingCJ0 but got into his groove, striking back in both games. In the second leg, his championship experience really showed out though, fighting back from 2-1 down to win.

eMLS League Series 2 VOD

If the highlights aren’t enough for you, and you want to watch the games back, you can find them on the MLS Twitch channel which is embedded below. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

What’s next for eMLS players?

Now that the League Series Two action has wrapped up, all eyes are now on the eMLS Cup, which will kick off on March 20.

Will DidyChrisLito be able to complete the sweep and win the third event? We’ll just have to wait and see.