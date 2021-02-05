 Bryce Hall under fire after allegedly breaking the law in recent video - Dexerto
Bryce Hall under fire after allegedly breaking the law in recent video

Published: 5/Feb/2021 4:32

by Andrew Amos
Bryce Hall wearing high vis vest
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has found himself in controversy again, and this time it could have legal consequences. The YouTube and TikTok star may have broken the law in a recent video, impersonating a public servant as a “prank.”

Bryce Hall has been in trouble with the law before. Hall, along with Jaden Hossler, were arrested back in May 2020 for drug possession in Texas.

However, he may be in trouble in California, after filming himself allegedly breaking the law in a February 4 video. Hall, alongside some of his video crew, impersonated Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) workers on health inspections.

Bryce Hall could be in trouble with the law again, after posting a video of himself impersonating a public servant.

“We’re going to be going to random stores around this area, trying to get access to random spots normal people can’t get because we have authority,” he said at the start of the video.

Hall filmed himself, kitted out in high-vis vests trying to look the part, going to two restaurants and asking to see the kitchen after hearing “corporate complaints.”

“We’re with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety. We’ve got some corporate complaints about the kitchen safety,” he said, entering one restaurant.

They walked around, trying to fit in by ‘fixing’ certain things, and even tasting some of the food behind the scenes. The level of access they got stunned the crew, who even asked themselves “how the f**k are we doing this.”

However, what they did could be against American federal law. Impersonating a public servant is a misdemeanor, according to the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations.

Despite this, Hall made a pledge that if he receives 100,000 likes on the first video he’d do a “part two, but we’d get way more into it.”

Former Apex Legends star Dizzy explains why he quit the battle royale

Published: 5/Feb/2021 3:17

by Brad Norton
Apex Legends gameplay with Dizzy
Respawn Entertainment

dizzy

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows was once a top the Apex Legends competitive scene, but now, he has opened up on what drove him to quit the game and take a lengthy hiatus.

If you tuned into the Apex Legends scene on its rise in the battle royale genre, there’s every chance you’ve seen a clip or two from Dizzy. He quickly became one of the most-followed personalities in the community due his extraordinary movement and sharp aim.

However, his run at the top of the title quickly came to an abrupt halt in December 2019. With a newfound focus on streaming over pro play, this career shift soon saw the 20-year old step away from the internet altogether.

After months of radio silence, dizzy is now back to streaming on a more casual basis, though Apex Legends isn’t his main title anymore.

In his first time playing the game on stream for Lulu’s Throwdown event, dizzy explained what drove him to quit the title.

Why Dizzy quit Apex Legends

Dizzy quickly become one of the hottest pros in Apex Legends

When asked why he stepped away from Apex Legends, dizzy had a simple answer for his viewers on Twitch: “I just stopped enjoying it.”

“Sitting in a queue, landing, looting, you get sh*t loot, bad RNG, you die, you’re back in the queue waiting again. It’s very repetitive,” he outlined. 

“I feel like it’s easy to burnout on,” he said. “Especially if you’re streaming 8+ hours a day.”

Dizzy still rates Apex Legends as the “best BR”

This process remains similar throughout the entire battle royale genre. Therefore, Dizzy made it clear that’s where his issues lied, not with anything specific in Apex Legends.

“This game’s not bad, this game’s good. It’s definitely one of the best, if not the best BR game to play, but it’s just exhausting.”

While he’s back playing it on stream for this one-off event, there’s no telling if it might reignite his passion for Apex.

Dizzy has primarily been playing Valorant since his return, though fans were overjoyed to see him make the jump back over to the BR, even if it was brief.