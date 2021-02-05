Bryce Hall under fire after allegedly breaking the law in recent video - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has found himself in controversy again, and this time it could have legal consequences. The YouTube and TikTok star may have broken the law in a recent video, impersonating a public servant as a “prank.”

Bryce Hall has been in trouble with the law before. Hall, along with Jaden Hossler, were arrested back in May 2020 for drug possession in Texas.

However, he may be in trouble in California, after filming himself allegedly breaking the law in a February 4 video. Hall, alongside some of his video crew, impersonated Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) workers on health inspections.

“We’re going to be going to random stores around this area, trying to get access to random spots normal people can’t get because we have authority,” he said at the start of the video.

Hall filmed himself, kitted out in high-vis vests trying to look the part, going to two restaurants and asking to see the kitchen after hearing “corporate complaints.”

“We’re with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety. We’ve got some corporate complaints about the kitchen safety,” he said, entering one restaurant.

They walked around, trying to fit in by ‘fixing’ certain things, and even tasting some of the food behind the scenes. The level of access they got stunned the crew, who even asked themselves “how the f**k are we doing this.”

However, what they did could be against American federal law. Impersonating a public servant is a misdemeanor, according to the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations.

Despite this, Hall made a pledge that if he receives 100,000 likes on the first video he’d do a “part two, but we’d get way more into it.”