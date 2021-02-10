Another TikToker challenges Bryce Hall to fight with viral $50k billboard stunt

Bryce Hall has been challenged to a fight by another TikToker, Raza North, who used a $50,000 billboard on Sunset Boulevard to get his message across, and the stakes are high.

In the past, a TikToker named Brandon Marshall challenged Bryce Hall to a $50,000 boxing match. Unfortunately, it didn’t eventuate. But that hasn’t deterred another TikToker named Raza North from laying down a similar challenge.

Raza wants to join Sway, which is odd since it’s supposedly not a thing anymore. He decided that challenging Bryce Hall to a competition was the best way to make it happen.

So, he reportedly spent a whopping $50,000 on a Sunset Boulevard billboard.

Raza laid out the rules on Instagram. “ITS TIME!!” he wrote. “Bryce Hall, I want to join Sway as a creative director/producer for the Sway YouTube channel. The billboard behind me is on Sunset Boulevard and is valued at $50,000.”

“If I can beat you at what you’re good at [shotgunning, beer pong, or a three-round boxing match], you have to give me a chance,” he added.

“If you win, you can use the remaining time on this billboard to advertise anything you want – on my dime. So let’s get you some vlog content and give the people what they want to see!”

Bryce Hall hasn’t officially responded. However, he did acknowledge the challenge by physically going down to the billboard and meeting Raza in person. He even posed in front of the billboard in a picture with Raza.

“If my life was a stock, you should probably invest now,” said Raza. “New YT video dropping soon, go subscribe!” If his words are anything to go by, it could mean he’ll feature in Bryce Hall’s next video, or perhaps it’s the other way around.

It’s an exciting prospect that will undoubtedly benefit them both. On one hand, it’s the perfect opportunity for Raza to finally collaborate with Bryce, which could open the door to more content with him down the track.

On the other hand, it’s good press for Bryce and could make for some interesting content in his next YouTube video.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what happens next and whether the challenge comes to fruition.