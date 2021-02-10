Logo
Another TikToker challenges Bryce Hall to fight with viral $50k billboard stunt

Published: 10/Feb/2021 4:53 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 4:55

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall Challenge Billboard TikTok
Instagram: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has been challenged to a fight by another TikToker, Raza North, who used a $50,000 billboard on Sunset Boulevard to get his message across, and the stakes are high.

In the past, a TikToker named Brandon Marshall challenged Bryce Hall to a $50,000 boxing match. Unfortunately, it didn’t eventuate. But that hasn’t deterred another TikToker named Raza North from laying down a similar challenge. 

Raza wants to join Sway, which is odd since it’s supposedly not a thing anymore. He decided that challenging Bryce Hall to a competition was the best way to make it happen.

So, he reportedly spent a whopping $50,000 on a Sunset Boulevard billboard.

Raza laid out the rules on Instagram. “ITS TIME!!” he wrote. “Bryce Hall, I want to join Sway as a creative director/producer for the Sway YouTube channel. The billboard behind me is on Sunset Boulevard and is valued at $50,000.”

“If I can beat you at what you’re good at [shotgunning, beer pong, or a three-round boxing match], you have to give me a chance,” he added.

“If you win, you can use the remaining time on this billboard to advertise anything you want – on my dime. So let’s get you some vlog content and give the people what they want to see!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raza North (@razanorth)

Bryce Hall hasn’t officially responded. However, he did acknowledge the challenge by physically going down to the billboard and meeting Raza in person. He even posed in front of the billboard in a picture with Raza.

“If my life was a stock, you should probably invest now,” said Raza. “New YT video dropping soon, go subscribe!” If his words are anything to go by, it could mean he’ll feature in Bryce Hall’s next video, or perhaps it’s the other way around.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raza North (@razanorth)

It’s an exciting prospect that will undoubtedly benefit them both. On one hand, it’s the perfect opportunity for Raza to finally collaborate with Bryce, which could open the door to more content with him down the track.

On the other hand, it’s good press for Bryce and could make for some interesting content in his next YouTube video.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what happens next and whether the challenge comes to fruition.

Fallout 76

Shroud believes Fallout 76 would be “interesting” change to OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 10/Feb/2021 2:50 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 3:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Fallout 76 OfflineTV
Bethesda / Twitch: Shroud

OfflineTV shroud

Offline TV fans are waiting to see which game they will choose to host their next server on, and Shroud thinks Fallout 76 could be an interesting one, but only if they address some issues.

Fallout 76 never quite hit the mark when it was released. It had a catastrophic launch and was described as everything from bizarre and dull to entirely broken. However, it has come a long way since then, and while it isn’t perfect, it’s not the hot mess it once was.

It’s not considered to be one of the most exciting games at the moment. That doesn’t mean it can’t be fun though. In fact, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek thinks it could potentially be a good fit to host the next Offline TV server.

Bethesda
Fallout 76 never lived up to the hype.

“I’m waiting on BaboAbe and OTV to start a Fallout 76 server when they run out of other games,” said a viewer. Shroud looked a little bemused at first, but he thought about it for a moment and realized it wasn’t a bad idea.

“Fallout 76 server? What?” said Shroud. “That sounds kind of interesting. But at the same time, it doesn’t make much sense. If it was a system where you could, like when you spawn in, and you don’t default start in Vault 76, it wouldn’t be that bad.”

However, he still had some doubts about whether it could work. “But just how I imagine that is… it just makes no sense,” he added.

“Everyone just starts off at the beginning, and they just run around, and they do the exact same things. Every single person. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Fortunately, he came up with a solution. “Now, if there was a world in which maybe two people spawn at the vault, two people spawn at the prison, and two people spawn down at the mines, then that would be interesting, because they would be all over the place, and they would be scattered.”

Fallout 76 is not the game everyone has in mind for the next Offline TV server. Many other games could be a better fit. So, while it’s an interesting prospect, the chances are it probably won’t happen. 

Still, if they can somehow mix up the spawn locations, it could be an exciting idea to explore. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.