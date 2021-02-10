Logo
Bryce Hall embarrassed after accidentally texting Josh Richards instead of Addison Rae

Published: 10/Feb/2021

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Addison Rae

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Josh Richards TikTok

Bryce Hall has been left embarrassed after he accidentally sent a text meant for his girlfriend Addison Rae to fellow Sway Boy Josh Richards.

Since they revealed to the world that they’re an item, it’s been no secret that TikTok star Bryce is the ultimate simp over Addison Rae. He’s even said it himself in a recent Instagram post of the pair kissing. But this Sway boy also likes to keep up a little bit of a bad boy image.

In the past, Bryce has gotten into altercations, challenged other creators to a fight, and even been arrested. He’s had plenty of online beef with not just other TikTok stars, but even the Mayor of LA for a party he threw in 2020.

When it comes to Addison, he publicly dotes over her, but it’s different when private messages become public. His close friend Josh Richards shared the embarrassing proof with the world after Bryce sent him a screenshot of his phone display and wrote “thanks for the new wallpaper baby.”

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall hug
Instagram: Addison Rae
Bryce and Addison confirmed they were dating in late 2020

After realizing what he’d done he quickly followed it up with “HAHAHA F***”, but Josh replied “no problem dude,” and added, “broo that’s too funny.”

Josh was quick to embarrass his friend, deciding to share the mistake with the world on Twitter and captioned the screenshot with “Would officially like to say you’re welcome to Bryce Hall for his new wallpaper.”

Bryce was clearly mortified, but he graciously responded with, “I knew as soon as I sent that it was over… always check the person you’re texting before you send a simp text.”

It may have dented Bryce’s bad-boy persona a little, but Braddison stans were over the moon to see a public display of affection, while others have even begun to ship Bryce and Josh, giving them the nickname “Brosh.”

If anything is clear, it’s that Bryce and Addison are incredibly loved up right now.

Sykkuno potentially leaks DisguisedToast returning to Twitch

Published: 10/Feb/2021

by Calum Patterson
Sykkuno and DisguisedToast on Twitch
Twitch: Sykkuno

Share

Disguised Toast Sykkuno Twitch

Is DisguisedToast coming back to Twitch? Fans are now convinced he will be, after fellow streamer Sykkuno appeared to accidentally spill the beans, despite Valkyrae’s best efforts to keep him quiet.

OfflineTV’s DisguisedToast moved to streaming exclusively on Facebook in 2019, and despite a few random streams on Twitch, still broadcasts on the social media platform for the majority.

There’s always been rumors that he might make the switch back to Twitch permanently, especially as Facebook, like Mixer, has struggled to pull in the market share of the livestreaming space they were probably hoping for.

While YouTube has done a better job of competing with Twitch, it’s been difficult for other platforms to muscle in. And, if Sykkuno’s on-stream slip-up is to be believed, there are already plans for DisguisedToast to come back.

disguised toast break
Facebook
DisguisedToast switched from Twitch to Facebook in late 2019.

Is DisguisedToast coming back to Twitch?

During a Valorant stream on February 9, Sykkuno joked to Toast “if you clutch this, ten gifted subs when you come back to Twitch.”

Immediately realizing his mistake, Sykkuno quickly corrected himself: “if – if. If he does [come back to Twitch].”

Valkyrae gave a stern “Sykkuno…” in response – making viewers believe that it really was a genuine slip up, rather than just a joke.

Careful not to let anything else slip, Sykkuno simply laughed it off, rather awkwardly it must be said.

Of course, this could mean nothing – but given the reaction from both Sykkuno and Valkyrae, and the conspicuous silence from Toast himself, it could mean everything too.

Toast’s 1.7 million-follower channel is still active on Twitch, primed for his return, should he make it. Of course, another option for him, if he does plan to stop streaming on Facebook, would be a move to YouTube, similar to Valkyrae.

DisguisedToast already has over 3 million subscribers there too. Still, for now he’s still with Facebook, and could well stay there for the long run. We’ll just have to wait and see his next moves.