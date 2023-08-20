Woman attends wrong wedding after flying 3,000 miles for friend’s ceremony

A woman went viral on TikTok after documenting the moment she attended the wrong wedding, after flying over 3,000 miles for her friend’s ceremony.

Content creator Arti (firstseedfoods) traveled from Washington DC to Glasgow, Scotland for her friend’s wedding, only to turn up to the venue and not recognize anyone.

In a viral video with 505,000 views, the TikToker panned around the venue, and showed a decorative sign that read: “Caitlin and Stephen. 12.08.2023. Thank you for sharing our special day with us.”

“POV: You travelled >3,000 miles and accidentally showed up to the wrong wedding,” she wrote over the video, as it cut to clips of the bride’s brother and the newlyweds. “You’ve come to Scotland from America and come to the wrong wedding,” the bride’s brother joked.

“It’s true, oh my gosh I’m at the wrong wedding,” Arti laughed. “My wedding and her wedding,” the groom added while pointing at his wife.

Fortunately, the TikToker managed to call and Uber and make it in time for her friend’s wedding reception, although she ended up missing the entrance and speeches.

Arti explained the hilarious situation in a follow-up video, saying she was running late and sprinted into the venue without checking. “Immediately no one looked familiar, which is okay because I’m coming from out of town,” she said.

“I didn’t know a lot of the wedding guests but then I saw the big board that said ‘congratulations Caitlin and Stephen’ and I though oh I must just be at the wrong entrance. Maybe it’s a big building and it’s hosting multiple events,” she continued.

But after it downed on her she was in the wrong place, Arti “desperately” tried to get an Uber to the right venue. Despite showing up late, the content creator said the bride and groom of the correct wedding were “super chill” and were just glad she made it.

This is just the latest wedding moment to take over TikTok; previously, a woman was threatened by a groom after exposing a guest for wearing a white gown.