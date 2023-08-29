Boxing world champion admits she’d be working at McDonald’s without OnlyFans

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges is thanking OnlyFans for keeping her from having to work at McDonald’s after a hand injury has kept her out of action.

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges joined OnlyFans before her last match back in December of 2022 and it’s a good thing too given her would-be financial situation.

‘The Blonde Bomber’ defended her world title against Shannon O’Connell a few months ago and in the process ended up injuring her hand in a TKO victory. As a result, she hasn’t had a boxing paycheck in quite some time, but she’s still managing to live good thanks to OnlyFans.

During a recent interview, Bridges confessed that without the adult platform, she could be stuck working at a job she doesn’t like, but instead she’s making bank as one of OF’s top 0.1 percent earners.

Championship boxer makes bank on OnlyFans during recovery

Speaking with LuckyBlock, Bridges revealed just how much OnlyFans has helped while she recovers and plans for her future.

“I haven’t had a pay cheque from boxing since December f**king 2022, so I suppose, thank f*** for OnlyFans, otherwise I’d be working at f***ing McDonald’s or something in order to support myself over here,” she claimed.

Instagram/ebanie_bridges Ebanie Bridges makes bank from OnlyFans and is friends with Conor McGregor.

“So, thank God for OnlyFans, because it keeps me going, and it keeps me being able to train at the gym full time and saves me from not having to go get a second job because I’m not getting paid, because I’m not boxing,” Bridges added. “It just helps me with my life, it helps me set up my future.”

The champion also took aim at those upset at her for making an OnlyFans account, claiming that those who judge her “wouldn’t be talking the sh*t” if they actually subscribed and saw the kinds of exclusive content she was creating.

It’s not clear yet when the 36-year-old will return to the ring, but she’s eager to compete and defend her title. In the meantime, it’s safe to say that she’s in a good spot financially with the wild cash OnlyFans provides to its top earners such as Amouranth and Alinity. However, that’s not her endgame.

“I don’t need boxing to make money. But that’s not the point, I have a bigger goal which is to be undisputed, and that keeps me focused on what I want to do, and that keeps me doing all these sacrifices day in and day out.”